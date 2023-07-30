The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Boomers 1 Cobram 1: Andrew Grove's late penalty denies Roar the win they needed

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated July 30 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bill Puckett and Decha Saisanid exchange pleasantries. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Bill Puckett and Decha Saisanid exchange pleasantries. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Andrew Grove's 87th-minute penalty cost Cobram vital ground in the title race on a dramatic afternoon at Glen Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.