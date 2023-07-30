Andrew Grove's 87th-minute penalty cost Cobram vital ground in the title race on a dramatic afternoon at Glen Park.
The former Boomers coach held his nerve from 12 yards to earn a 1-1 draw on a day when the Roar needed to win to keep up the pressure on leaders Albury United.
Just across town, United secured a 2-0 victory over Albury City which leaves them three points clear with three rounds left - and boasting a vastly superior goal-difference.
That means two wins from their last three games would see Matt Campbell's side successfully defend their Division 1 championship.
Grove's goal was no more than Boomers deserved for a spirited display and they could even have won the game in stoppage-time.
"We were in that game the whole time," Grove said.
"They're a dangerous team with great attackers but I thought we held them really well to only a couple of chances.
"We definitely had our fair share as well.
"This result gives us great confidence.
"Both United and Cobram, previous accounts have not been good (Boomers losing all three games) but we're finally getting players back now at the right time of the season.
"Jordy (Crawford) was meant to play today as well but he got sick so we even have one more to come in and we can build on this."
A breathless finale to the match was in stark contrast to long spells which more closely resembled a game of chess with clear-cut opportunities at a premium.
Kieran O'Donnell always looked Cobram's biggest attacking threat but even the league's top scorer was restricted largely to half-chances or efforts from distance.
O'Donnell forced a low save from Tal Wilson and drilled a second shot into the side netting either side of a flashpoint which saw Boomers coach Decha Saisanid and Cobram captain Bill Puckett square up after a clash in the box.
At the other end, Adam Griffith headed Grove's cross straight at Roar keeper Nathan Thomas, who would later have a very different role to play for the visitors.
Sloppy play from Conor Dodson allowed Grove to pick the centre-half's pocket and surge into the box but his left-footed strike failed to hit the target.
O'Donnell, ever lively, sent a snapshot narrowly wide and then stung Wilson's palms with a powerful shot from wide on the left.
With 25 minutes remaining, Cobram rolled the dice by switching goalkeepers.
Thomas handed the gloves to Tarkyn Hyde, who'd been playing in midfield, and went straight into the centre-forward position to give the visitors a different attacking option.
Two excellent fingertip saves from Wilson kept the visitors at bay, while Hyde threw himself bravely at the feet of Boomers striker Pieter Noordewier.
But the decision to throw Thomas up front paid dividends, 16 minutes from time, when his header from a left-wing corner ricocheted into the back of the net.
At that stage, Cobram were on course to remain just a point behind United but third-placed Boomers refused to accept defeat.
Noah Sredojevic missed a golden opportunity when Grove's left-wing corner fell at his feet in the six-yard box but from Grove's next set-piece, referee Daniel Moore spotted a handball and pointed straight to the spot.
Grove sent Hyde the wrong way with his penalty and that was the trigger for a grandstand finish.
Anthony Corso lashed a shot over for Cobram and Toby Wane's goalbound effort was brilliantly blocked as Boomers hung on.
The home side could and probably should have won the game, however, with Kye Halloway getting free down the right flank three times in the dying moments.
But his two crosses failed to find a target in the middle and when Halloway decided to go for goal himself, Hyde pulled off a terrific save to keep out his attempted dink.
"It's disappointing," Thomas admitted.
"We're not real happy with the way we went about it.
"We've got a lot of change of personnel at the moment but that's no excuse.
"We just didn't get the job done.
"It's been a frustrating season because we're there and then we're not.
"We want to keep the pressure on for the league title and that probably shoots us in the foot now.
"It's not foot off the gas so to speak, we've got three games left - St Pats away, Wang at home and Myrtleford away - so that's a good tough run in to finals and that's what you want.
"We get some players back in the next three weeks, which is great, and when they come back in, that'll change the whole dynamic once again.
"Nobody wants to hand anybody anything (in terms of the championship).
"The motto last week was 'hang in there' because you never know.
"If you're not hanging in there, what are you doing?"
