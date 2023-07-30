Tallangatta is on the hunt for a new coach after Tim Kennedy announced he will leave the role at the end of this season.
Increased work and family commitments mean Kennedy will take a break from coaching having led the Hoppers for the last two seasons.
Kennedy, who coached Wodonga's thirds and reserves before joining Tallangatta as an assistant coach under Tyson Smith in 2020-21, is now preparing for his final three games in charge of the Tallangatta & District League club.
"I won't be going around again," Kennedy said.
"It's not through lack of enjoyment or anything like that but with having a new job and trying to expand our family, the time constraint with footy is going to be really difficult.
"I've informed the footy club that I'm not going to be going ahead next year, which was a really difficult decision.
"I'm really going to miss it but I feel like I haven't been doing the family stuff or the work stuff well.
"The time you put into planning, doing player reviews and that sort of stuff on a Sunday makes it almost like a second job.
"There's a lot of things people don't see and don't recognise that coaches do.
"There seems to be a bit of a trend in the O and M and the Tallangatta League, there's a lot of coaches bowing out at the moment because it's been a tough stretch.
"I've only been senior coach for two years but I've been involved here for four and those two COVID years were really difficult.
"The culmination of all that and the challenges of player numbers and stuff like that have weighed on me as well."
Kennedy, whose daughter Piper is now two years old, recently took on the role of Head of Sport at The Scots School in Albury.
"I want to do that job really well," he said.
"It's a big step up in responsibility and I want to do that justice.
"At the moment, that's a challenge because of the extra (footy) commitments on the weekend and during the week which limits my ability to do things at school.
"I feel like I've missed out a bit on my daughter growing up too.
"There were times in the last six months when I've gone home and been a bit of a zombie and not been able to give my family the energy they deserve.
"That was a big factor in my decision.
"I'm not saying it's forever, I think I've got the passion to do it again but it's just the timing of it at the moment."
Kennedy, who was part of Tallangatta's 2009 premiership side, believes his successor will inherit a team full of potential.
The Hoppers, who last played finals in 2019, were fifth when the 2021 season was abandoned and have since won 13 of their 33 games under Kennedy's tenure.
They finished eighth on the ladder last year and occupy the same position now.
"We've got a really good base of older players and young players," Kennedy said.
"There's some real talent here.
"We're probably just missing some high-end talent but if they can get a few signings and a little bit more depth, I think there's some real potential here for this club to win a premiership in the next couple of years.
"I really hope that can happen and I hope I can give a good handover to the incumbent and make sure it's a smooth transition for everyone.
"Hopefully they can find a big name and get a bit of buzz, whether that's a playing coach from the O and M or one of the stronger leagues around, where you get a bit of bang for your buck.
"I hope they can nab someone to do the club justice."
Tallangatta hosts Wodonga Saints on Saturday before finishing the year away to Mitta United and Wahgunyah.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.