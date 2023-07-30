Tough nut Max Byrne has made a serious impact in his first full season of senior Ovens and Murray football.
The 19-year-old Albury backman has relished the challenge of putting his body on the line against the league's best after a promising junior career.
Since making his senior debut against Lavington in round seven last year, Byrne has gone from strength to strength, playing in eight of the Tigers' 12 games so far this season.
He split his time between the Murray Bushrangers and Albury in 2022, playing 10 matches in the NAB League and taking his opportunities to impress back at the Sportsground.
"Max Byrne in our backline has really stood up," Albury co-coach Shaun Daly said.
"Byrnesy's come from the Bushies last year so it's his first full year of senior footy and he's been really good down back after getting past some injuries.
"The Bushies is the best of the under-18s league but it's always different playing against men.
"That's always a different step for those guys but he's as hard a player as we've got out there, even at only 19 years old.
"The physicality doesn't worry him.
"Sometimes it can for those younger kids but certainly not him."
Byrne, who played his under-12, under-14 and under-16 football for the Tigers, represented North East Border in the V/Line Cup before getting his first taste of the O and M in 2021.
Now he's establishing himself as a key component in Albury's senior side.
"It's been fantastic - I'm loving it the whole way through," Byrne said.
"Recovery has been important for me, trying to stay active every day and eating the right stuff.
"It's been a really different change this year but after the first couple of games, I reckon I've adapted to it quite well and I've been enjoying my football a lot more in the O and M League.
"There's more bigger bodies and better contests.
"I've always loved the physical side of the game so it's been really good.
"My work-rate has improved and I've been finding the right spots to go to.
"The Bushies helped me to learn the game a lot more, knowing where to go, knowing the structures more and just learning how to play on someone better."
ALSO IN SPORT
Byrne's love for the Tigers is clear.
"The club means the world to me," he said.
"I love it every time I go to training.
"They're always there to help whenever I need them so it's been really good.
"Being tough and physical is one of the things I try to focus on a lot during the games and I really think I've brought that to myself this year."
Albury emerge from the general bye in second place, having already beaten both of last season's grand finalists, Yarrawonga and Wangaratta, on their home decks.
"It feels amazing at the moment," Byrne said.
"Hopefully we can go all the way this year.
"Those big games are so enjoyable, knowing the level you've got to be at and the competitive edge they bring, knowing how to play the game.
"It just gets better every week, knowing you're getting closer and closer to finals.
"It really makes you want it more."
The Tigers host fourth-placed Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.