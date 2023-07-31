A RETIRED Wodonga detective who spent his working life under cover has stepped into the spotlight at his first Logies.
Graeme Simpfendorfer, who was representing Channel 10 reality TV show Hunted Australia at the Logie Awards 2023 in Sydney on Sunday night, said the whole experience was mind-boggling.
"I'm used to covert operations so to be in the limelight on the red carpet was something else!" he said.
"It was surreal to see celebrities on the red carpet who I've grown up watching on TV.
"I didn't take the night for granted."
The program was nominated for Most Outstanding Reality Program and Most Popular Reality Program at this year's awards.
"To be nominated for two Logies was amazing when you realise they're that hard to come by," Mr Simpfendorfer said.
"We didn't win one this year but we hope to back here next year.
"The show has rated really well this year and especially in the Albury-Wodonga area so we're grateful to everybody for that."
Mr Simpfendorfer said the highlight of the awards was MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites taking out the Logie for Most Popular Reality Program.
The cast of MasterChef Australia paid an emotional tribute to the late chef and host Jock Zonfrillo as they accepted the award.
"It was a touching moment," he said.
"We respected them and it was very nice for the MasterChef team and for Jock's family."
Mr Simpfendorfer said he had FaceTimed with his younger children during the awards night.
"They didn't believe I was really there until then," Mr Simpfendorfer said.
"I told them to go to bed because it was 11 o'clock on Sunday night!
"Just after they ended the call Hamish Blake walked past and he was good enough to have a photo with me to send to them."
Riverina-raised Tony Armstrong, 33, took out the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter for his ABC series A Dog's World with Tony Armstrong.
He said he "truly didn't think this would happen", while accepting the award on stage.
"I am up against a bunch of ornaments of Australian TV and I am a baby of Australian TV," he said.
Armstrong took out the Graham Kennedy Award for Best New Talent last year.
A former Murray High School student at Lavington, Armstrong was added to Murray High School foyer's Wall of Honour in 2021.
After a late finish at the Logies party early Monday morning, Mr Simpfendorfer would jump on a plane on Monday night to join the World Police and Fire Games in Canada.
He said he would watch Tuesday's finale of this year's Hunted Australia a day late with his show and games colleague Niki Paterson.
"We'll be able to stream the episode together in Canada," he said.
"The rugby team was not very happy I missed the first match but I'll be there for the rest."
