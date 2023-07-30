Costly crash as P-plater rolls V8 Mercedes on Bogong High Plains Road

Four people have escaped injury after rolling an expensive Mercedes near Falls Creek.
The 23-year-old probationary driver struck rocks on the side of the Bogong High Plains Road at Mount Beauty about 11pm on Sunday.
The V8 twin turbo vehicle flipped onto its side.
The driver, from Hastings on the Mornington Peninsula, and his three male passengers were not hurt in the crash.
But the driver will receive a penalty notice for driving a prohibited vehicle.
Probationary drivers are banned from using V8s.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.