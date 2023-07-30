The Border Mail
Costly crash as P-plater rolls V8 Mercedes on Bogong High Plains Road

By Blair Thomson
Updated July 31 2023 - 10:16am, first published 9:28am
The incident occurred on the Bogong High Plains Road. File photo
Four people have escaped injury after rolling an expensive Mercedes near Falls Creek.

