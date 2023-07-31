Female football at Murray United has just moved a step closer.
The club has given Football Victoria formal notice of its intention to apply for a 2024 junior NPL girls licence.
If granted, that licence would allow Murray to field teams in NPL Victoria's under-13, under-15 and under-17 girls divisions from next year.
The board's decision follows increasing interest from young female players across the region to test themselves at the next level.
"We have a lot of very talented female footballers in this area but we don't have a chance for those girls to play at that level in this area," Murray chair Paula May said.
"We have boys NPL, so we have the opportunity for the boys who are at that level and are aspiring to go further but we don't really have that for the girls.
"Any girls who want to play at that level are either having to travel to Wagga or Melbourne, to their NPL sides or the National Training Centre.
"We felt there was a void in the area.
"On the (Australian Rules) football side, girls have got the Murray Bushrangers but we just don't have that component for girls.
"We think it is important for the growth of female football in the region that we don't lose girls to the sport because we don't have that next step of competition for them to expand their game."
Murray put out expressions of interest at the start of the year to gauge the demand among female players, holding a trial and training sessions.
That's since expanded into an ongoing girls development program, with 30-40 players training fortnightly at Murray under the guidance of technical director Brian Vanega and female football director Darin Fitzsimmons.
"It's a fantastic opportunity for those girls," May said.
"Our other goal was to show we do have girls in this area wanting to participate and play at that level so that if we got a junior NPL girls licence, we would have the quality and the number of girls we need to run that program."
May and the rest of the board have been encouraged by the levels of interest.
"The quality of girls we're getting at our program on Wednesdays is amazing," May said.
"One of those girls (Rylee Steele) is off to Japan next month to play for Football NSW so we've got some really talented young girls in there.
"They're all keen and they just want to get out and play football.
"I believe giving them a chance to train at that level has been amazing for them."
Murray's decision comes with the FIFA Women's World Cup and the fate of the Matildas driving massive interest in the sport across Australia.
"We think it's the perfect time to do this," May said.
"They're watching it and talking about it so by having that in the country, it gives these girls an opportunity to see that and say 'you know what, we can aspire to be a Matilda' or follow some of those women who play over in Europe.
"They're not limited to just playing here."
Two former Murray United players, Poppy O'Keeffe and Annie Yates, have already proved that point by going on to represent the Junior Matildas earlier this year.
"They came through our program, playing against the boys, so that just shows there is depth here," May said.
"There is talent and we need to give these girls that opportunity."
Murray won two of their four games over the weekend, including a superb 2-0 victory for the under-18s against Melbourne Knights.
Dirck Angalikiyana and Jonathon Hassan scored for Murray, who showed just how far they've come this season after losing the reverse fixture 4-0.
Hassan also netted in a 3-1 success for the under-16s, with Declan Testoni scoring the other two, although the U15s and U14s were both kept goalless as they lost 4-0 and 3-0 respectively.
In the AWFA women's competition, newly-crowned Division 1 champions Albury Hotspurs clinched the inaugural Chapman-Iannotta Trophy with a 4-0 win over Melrose at Aloysius Park on Saturday.
Elisha Wild, playing only her fourth match of the season, bagged a hat-trick and Jess Thomas completed the scoring for Hotspurs, who are now 22 points clear at the top.
Wangaratta beat Wodonga Diamonds 5-2 with two goals each for Beth Cope and Leanne Branson.
