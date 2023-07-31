The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Murray United set to apply for a junior NPL girls licence

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated July 31 2023 - 10:57am, first published 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray United chair Paula May and female football director Darin Fitzsimmons with Ruby Lloyd, 16, Tamzin Hilton, 17, and Tahlia Alvey, 17, who currently play alongside boys in the NPL system. Picture by Mark Jesser
Murray United chair Paula May and female football director Darin Fitzsimmons with Ruby Lloyd, 16, Tamzin Hilton, 17, and Tahlia Alvey, 17, who currently play alongside boys in the NPL system. Picture by Mark Jesser

Female football at Murray United has just moved a step closer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.