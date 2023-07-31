The Border Mail
Meat workers union gets positive news on casuals workers at Corowa piggery

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated July 31 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 11:45am
Casual workers at Corowa's Rivalea piggery have received assurance around the future of their positions after fears of job losses and reduced hours.

