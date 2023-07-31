Casual workers at Corowa's Rivalea piggery have received assurance around the future of their positions after fears of job losses and reduced hours.
Union representatives met with JBS officials on July 27 to address concerns and received positive feedback, with several of the 15 casual workers told by the company earlier in the month they would have their hours cut awarded permanent contracts.
Australasian Meat Industry Employers Union state organiser Mark Perkins said a roster system was also being drawn up to more equally distribute hours across the casual workforce.
"They're trying to get their numbers back up, so they've made a few permanent," he said.
"It is good news because we were concerned there for a little while.
"It's still early days and they're going to come back to us later in the week with what that roster system looks like. It's going to be a fair system.
"One of the complaints at the moment is some of the workers weren't getting enough hours. Some were getting more than others and we said that wasn't working.
"To make it fair, the casuals should all get similar hours, and the company has agreed to that."
Mr Perkins said some of the longer serving casual workers were made permanent last week and more would be offered the same this week.
"That number (of casuals) could be down to nine or 10 and they are the short-term people, guys that have been there less than six months," he said.
"It was a positive meeting. We took a lot out of that one and we're just negotiating a new enterprise agreement at the moment as well."
Mr Perkins said he also received confirmation that a $20 million investment announced by JBS for the piggery earlier in July would benefit workers.
"I understand production is going to go back up again, especially if they're going to spend that sort of money on the plant as well. More production means more workers, they're not talking about automation that's going to go in and take jobs away," he said.
"They're talking about trying to get numbers back up again and trying to get more people to work there."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.