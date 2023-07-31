I went to the "no" forum with an open mind and to listen to Warren Mundine. I walked away disappointed.
If the reason for the Voice is to help resolve problems incurred by Indigenous Australians, then Mr Mundine believes that there aren't that many, with employment and education as very good for his people - according to his unsubstantiated statistics.
My one takeout from his meandering dialogue (often he didn't squarely answer questions) was that work needs to be done on the ground rather than at governmental levels. Yet he focused on bipartisanship being key to any improvement while endorsing the Dutton leadership - one that consistently rejects opportunities to work with the government. It was also a session for political point-scoring as Sussan Ley took full advantage of, to begin the forum. I wanted to hear options and ideas, not a blanket case of "just vote no".
I support a "Yes" vote in the upcoming referendum. In the spirit of respectful dialogue, I attended both the Yes and No campaigns' public discussions in Wodonga this week.
Thank you to the organisers of both events. Warren Mundine said that Australia has no racist legislation. The audience declared that they are not racist and agreed that Australia is not racist. So how does Mr Mundine account for the disparity of life outcomes between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians?
If it isn't racism, what is it? He can't possibly mean to suggest it is the fault of individuals. That is their fault for being born to parents, who unlike Mr Mundine's parents', are unable to provide for their children.
That contradicts his argument that we are all the same, and have equal opportunity. Perhaps Mr Mundine, it is institutionalised racism that you are overlooking. I know a Yes vote will allow us to become a fairer Australia.
I am a mother of three boys, my eldest is 37 and my youngest 21, and my middle son serving 18 months jail.
I was recently driving home from prison after seeing my son with tears rolling down my face continuously and I was thinking about how bad drugs are getting in our country towns.
I moved here from Melbourne 15 years ago and I can now see the changes about to come and it's not good. I realise police are doing everything they can but that's not enough.
Parents and schools, start educating our kids. Take one day out of sports a month and take our kids to local police cells and jails let offenders talk to our kids, let them know what's to come if you touch drugs.
Let them know how strong they are, educate them - that is all we have. If you think it can't happen to you think again. I as a parent have been shattered. Let's start to fight back.
