My one takeout from his meandering dialogue (often he didn't squarely answer questions) was that work needs to be done on the ground rather than at governmental levels. Yet he focused on bipartisanship being key to any improvement while endorsing the Dutton leadership - one that consistently rejects opportunities to work with the government. It was also a session for political point-scoring as Sussan Ley took full advantage of, to begin the forum. I wanted to hear options and ideas, not a blanket case of "just vote no".