A coroner has raised medical treatment concerns following the death of a Yarrawonga man after a fall at his home.
Reginald Benham, 85, died at Wangaratta hospital on August 25, 2019, with shortcomings found in the treatment he was provided.
The treatment given to Mr Benham caused a massive brain haemorrhage which he did not recover from.
The 85-year-old man had collapsed on the floor of his home about 7.45pm the previous night.
Paramedics attended at 8pm and he was suffering from right side paralysis, had a facial droop, and was unable to speak.
He was taken to the hospital and checks showed he had symptoms of a stroke.
A brain scan was conducted at 9.03pm, but emergency clinicians did not receive the results until 11.23pm.
A neurologist was consulted during a 15-minute phone call and they were advised to cease thrombolysis, which had been occurring for about an hour.
His condition deteriorated and he was placed in palliative care after consultation with his family members.
He died at 8.15pm on the August 25 with his family by his side.
A doctor noted a medication given as part of the thrombolysis treatment caused a massive brain haemorrhage and death.
Coroner Audrey Jamieson investigated amid concerns the wrong treatment had been given to Mr Benham.
An error with the way the neurologist interpreted the CT scan and delays in communicating the haemorrhage to clinical staff were identified.
Concessions were made that the neurologist had made an error.
There was no evidence that the radiologist phoned through their scan findings, which is a standard protocol.
"The evidence indicates that the reporting radiologist failed to telephone through the finding of sub-arachnoid haemorrhage, and Wangaratta Hospital ED staff failed to advise Mr Benham's treating clinicians that the report was available," the coroner found.
"The exact reasons for the communication delay notwithstanding, it remains that by not informing Mr Benham's treating clinicians of the availability of the report, an opportunity was lost to either not commence or to cease the thrombolysis treatment."
Ms Jamieson urged the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologist consider using Mr Benham's death as a case study "highlighting the importance of communicating urgent and significant unexpected radiological findings".
The coroner noted while the treatment caused a "massive" haemorrhage, she was unable to determine if he would have survived if the treatment was withheld.
"I find that due to both the error in interpreting the CT scan and the delay in communicating the findings of sub-arachnoid haemorrhage, the opportunity to provide the appropriate medical care and treatment was lost to Reginald Desmond Benham," she said.
Ms Jamieson offered her condolences to the late man's family.
