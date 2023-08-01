WITH the Black Summer fire season now three years behind us, a groundbreaking new play is sounding the alarm on climate change with fresh vigour.
The bushfires killed 34 people, with another 450 losing their lives due to smoke inhalation.
It razed 3000 buildings including 2779 homes and more than 3 billion animals. The fires burned more than 24 million hectares of public and private land, including properties, farms, forests and parks, plantations, animal habitats and water catchments.
Victoria had the largest maritime evacuation of Australian citizens in a natural disaster and recorded the worst air quality in the world.
HotHouse Theatre in Wodonga will debut the scorching new play, Unprecedented, next week.
This world premiere production will open at HotHouse Theatre on Friday, August 11, before it tours five fire-affected areas - Corryong, Bright, Wagga, Gosford and the Blue Mountains.
Developed by the acclaimed playwright Campion Decent, Unprecedented delves into the events of the Black Summer bushfires that swept through the nation during 2019-2020, right on the cusp of the global pandemic.
Decent's frustration at the inaction surrounding climate change frames Unprecedented, providing a contrast to the narratives conveyed by the media.
"I couldn't write a little drawing room comedy with this elephant in the room," he said.
"(Climate change) It's the defining story of our times and it's affecting what's happening in the world right now.
"We have heatwaves in Europe and bushfires in America and storms in China.
"The seeds of that are in Black Summer; we are the canary in the coalmine."
Decent said the play responded to the media and political discourse at the time.
"We were told now is not the time to talk about climate change, but if now's not the time, when is the time?" Decent said.
"It's a theatrical rendering of that event and its relevance to what is playing out around the world now."
With a blend of verbatim, history and polemic elements, Unprecedented not only examines our ability to endure environmental disasters but also confronts the political stagnancy that hampers adequate responses to the climate crisis.
At the helm of Unprecedented is HotHouse Theatre artistic director and chief executive Karla Conway, an award-winning director, dramaturg and theatre-maker.
Conway said that as theatre-makers, it was their responsibility to encourage dialogue through art and challenge the nation with one profound question: "Are we okay with this?"
"We never had the opportunity to process it properly and recover or use the learnings to be more prepared for the next round of fires," she said.
In preparation for touring the production, HotHouse Theatre undertook extensive pre-engagement efforts in every affected community, focusing on each location's recovery journey to ensure utmost sensitivity in their play's portrayal, and providing clear communication of the play's intent to the community.
The play is meticulously researched, drawing its text verbatim from the royal commission and senate inquiry submissions and reports; coronial inquests, media reports and peer-reviewed science - reflecting on the lasting impact of the fires, the choking smoke that engulfed the country, the communities left to fend for themselves, the heroism amid tragedy, and the pivotal unpacking of the buzz word describing the event, asking, was it, in fact, unprecedented?
"The word 'unprecedented' became the buzzword of the Black Summer fires," Conway said.
"It's a scapegoat word which suggests no one could have conceived this could happen or that we could have been prepared for it.
"We had ample reports and recommendations dating back to 1939, yet we find ourselves grappling with this catastrophe. How did we arrive at this point?
"The play sets out to challenge this idea and along the way takes audiences on a fascinating and entertaining journey through Australia's relationship to the fire, the environment and the changing climate.
The play includes six artists, including three from Albury-Wodonga - Rachel McNamara, Noel Hodda and Craig Alexander - as well as Wodonga-born and bred, award-winning production designer, Sophie Woodward.
Three First Nations actors will join the local ensemble - Lisa Maza, Billy McPherson and rising star Ari Maza Long.
"It is a story of the land. We can't tell this story without the commitment of First Nations voices," Decent said.
Precedent runs at the Butter Factory Theatre on Thursday, August 10 at 7.30pm (preview); Friday, August 11 at 7.30pm (opening); Saturday, August 12 at 7.30pm; Tuesday, August 15, at 7.30pm; Wednesday, August 16, at 6.30pm; Thursday, August 17 at 11am, 7.30pm and 6.15pm (La Trobe Conversation); Friday, August 18, 7.30pm (Meet the Artists Q and A); Saturday, August 19, at 3pm (audio described); Saturday, August 19 at 7.30pm.
