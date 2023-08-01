The Border Mail
Unprecedented to open at HotHouse Theatre in Wodonga before touring fire-impacted areas

By Jodie Bruton
August 1 2023 - 10:00am
Rachel McNamara, front, rehearses with the cast of upcoming HotHouse production, Unprecedented.
WITH the Black Summer fire season now three years behind us, a groundbreaking new play is sounding the alarm on climate change with fresh vigour.

