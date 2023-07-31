Firefighters and police are at the scene of a major fire that has gutted a property in Lavington.
Triple zero calls were received to the former Coach House Motel site on Wagga Road about 11.30am on Monday, July 31.
Nearby residents fled the property after the blaze took hold.
At least 30 emergency service workers and six vehicles, including four fire trucks, are on the scene.
Vickers Road is blocked.
Firefighters are using an aerial pumper to spray water into the property.
Nearby residents said the fire was deliberately lit.
It is unclear if anyone has been hurt, but residents believe everyone escaped uninjured.
Crews will be on the scene for some time.
MORE TO COME
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.