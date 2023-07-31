Zac Fulford says it was always a matter of when and not if he would get back into coaching.
He was recently appointed coach of Kiewa-Sandy Creek for the next two seasons and will replace Jack Neil at the end of the season.
Fulford boasts previous coaching experience in both the Ovens and Murray and Tallangatta leagues.
"I'm looking forward to next season and coaching again is something that I have considered for a long time," Fulford said.
"Kiewa asked the question before Christmas last year, so I considered it for a while and realised I still had the appetite to get back involved in footy and continue to improve and support the footy club.
"So it's something that I sat on for a while and not something that I jumped into irrationally.
"I feel well prepared and when pre-season starts in three or four months, I'll be ready to go.
"I can't wait now that I've committed."
Fulford was initially appointed coach of Tallangatta in 2014 after crossing from Wodonga where he was an assistant coach under Ben Hollands.
The Hoppers missed finals in his first seasons at the helm.
But Fulford was able to lead the Hoppers to their most recent flag in 2015 in thrilling circumstances after winning in extra time by one point.
Ironically it was against Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
Fulford coached the Hoppers for three years before returning to John Flower Oval as development coach in 2017 under Dean Harding.
He replaced Harding at the helm the following year and coached the Bulldogs for four seasons before stepping down to make way for Jordan Taylor at the end of 2020.
Fulford felt having previously coached in the Tallangatta league could prove beneficial.
"I haven't been following the league that closely in the last few years other than knowing a few of the sides that are in the upper end of the competition," he said.
"Those sides are pretty similar last year and again this year.
"Obviously there is some quality football happening in the TDFL at the minute.
"It's a red-hot competition, especially between those top-four sides and it's exciting knowing that I will be involved again next year."
The Hawks are undefeated so far and face Wahgunyah, Chiltern and Beechworth in the run home as they strive to complete the perfect home and away season.
Fulford had no doubt he would be a better coach in his third stint after gaining valuable experience with both Tallangatta and Wodonga.
"I had a few gaps early in my coaching career and it's something you try to address and work through as you go along," Fulford said.
"I feel a lot of that comes with experience.
"I obviously had a great experience at Tallangatta and I really enjoyed my time at Wodonga as well.
"So I do feel I'm better positioned now than I was seven or eight years ago when I first started.
"I feel like I'm better equipped to address some of the things that I need to and things that are important when coaching a senior football side and leading a club."
Fulford is set to take over a talented list that finished runner-up last year and is the favourite to win the flag this season.
"Kiewa lost the grand final last year and the club is in a strong position again this year," he said.
"Regardless of what happens over the next couple of months I think there will be opportunities next year for the club to grow and evolve.
"Whether that's coming off the back of ultimate success or whatever it looks like in 2024, there will be opportunities for the club to grow and develop and the footy side to get better.
"I will be focusing on those types of things.
"Credit to the people involved with the club, for a long period of time they have worked really hard to develop a culture that they are proud of at the footy club.
"I hope I can come in and support that and contribute to it as well."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.