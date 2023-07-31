Police are probing the mysterious death of a man who was found in the middle of a road near Cobram.
A passer-by came across the unidentified man on Cobram-Koonoomoo Road in Cobram about 9pm on Saturday.
He was seriously injured and given CPR but later died.
Victoria Police say a male driver is assisting with inquiries but no further details have been released about what happened.
Detectives called for anyone who may have seen the man walking along the road towards Koonoomoo on Saturday night to come forward.
