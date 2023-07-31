An obstetrician who has worked on the Border for 25 years has called for an overhaul to the healthcare system before it puts patients and staff at further risk.
Dr Simon Craig, a former director of obstetrics and gynaecology at Albury Wodonga Health, has outlined the need for positive change in his debut book, From Hurting To Healing: Delivering Love To Medicine And Healthcare, and wants to see health administrators act on a number of key issues experienced across the industry.
He said reducing excessive and unnecessary paperwork and red tape, "re-humanising" hospital processes that are becoming "mechanised" and treat patients like a product, changing the competitive, almost combative nature of medical training and practice in some specialities, improving teamwork and collaboration and increasing communication between clinicians and hospital administrators, were things that could be implemented without needing physical resources.
"I think that healthcare is struggling under incredible demands, and systems that have been in place for a long time and have worked fantastically are just not coping any more," he said.
"It's actually not really about bad culture or bad behaviour, I think they're symptoms of a struggling system.
"The trouble is not just locally, this is nationwide, and this is international. Healthcare systems are struggling so much that people within them, the staff, the nurses and doctors are becoming burnt out.
"Working in the systems is actually damaging the health of some of the workers, which is a real concern.
"It's really hard to replace experience and we can't just keep topping up because it's not the same. It's really time to think how we can look after our people a bit better."
Dr Craig has stepped back from clinical duties to focus more on cultural change and team building, as well as offering coaching to health professionals under duress.
"Success often goes with happiness and positive emotion. I think we all need a little bit of that," he said.
"Coaching is something that for doctors, there's evidence showing it can reduce or prevent burnout.
"I guess anyone who's having a difficult time, being able to spend time with someone they trust and be able to talk safely is a good thing."
"I think a lot of the local residents still don't get how hard it has been to provide that service and combine everything. I think the local area needs to understand that a little bit more and appreciate and help the service, so the service can help the community," he said.
"If an organisation is operating well, it will attract more people and more people stay. If we can look after the people who are within the system, they're not coming out the bottom of the container and you're not having to fill it up all the time.
"We're a wealthy country, so how did we end up with all these people suffering? It's not just COVID because it was happening before COVID. What can we do about it and how can we look after each other?
"All of those things kept running through my mind and were questions that I just felt I had to explore.
"I don't know that I've answered them, but I think I might have defined the problem a little bit more and asked some pretty good questions that we could all reflect on. One person won't know the answer, but lots of people are more likely to."
