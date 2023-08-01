Melinda Schneider was raised to be a "nice girl".
"A happy little pretty thing ... and to always tell a positive story," the country music icon reflects.
She started on stage at the age of three, sharing the spotlight with her famous yodelling mum Mary Schneider and making her recording debut at the age of eight.
She would become a multi-Golden Guitar Award winner and chart-topping singer/songwriter in a dazzling career that has spanned four decades.
But behind the scenes, the glare of the spotlight - with the constant expectation to put on a happy face and project a public image of success - was taking its toll.
"The pressure to be perfect was immense," Melinda says.
On Mother's Day 2018, Melinda came home after performing a show and told her now-husband Mark Gable she wasn't feeling right.
"It's kind of like my brain is broken," she told him, "... but I wasn't really sure what was going on."
"Mark knew, he sent me to bed and told me to stay there," Melinda recalls.
"He said, 'You're a workaholic, you never have any time off. Go to bed and watch Netflix, but do not work'."
She stayed in bed for six weeks.
Melinda first publicly shared the story of her lived experience with depression in October 2020 in a bid to help others.
"It has taken a lot of inner strength for me to get to the point of telling my story of struggle, publicly," she admits.
Now this incredible artist, who has reached so many audiences through her singing and song-writing, also shares her voice as a mental health advocate and empowering speaker.
On August 11, she will speak - and sing - of her lived experience with depression and grief at the Corryong Spirit event at Attree Park.
It was born from a need to acknowledge those whose lives were lost after the 2019/2020 bushfires and to recognise the courage of all those who have endured hardship.
Modelled on the long-standing Albury-Wodonga Winter Solstice, Corryong Spirit features speakers, music, food and firepits to nourish hearts, bodies and souls.
Melinda will be joined by Roses in the Ocean facilitator James Gallacher as this year's keynote speakers with James to share his "personal, confronting, emotional and challenging" story.
He will also talk about what he has learned during those ups and downs - particularly the power of building personal resilience and creating the right conditions for resilience to both arise and thrive.
Elise Hill, one of the founders of Corryong Spirit, said the committee was feeling positive about the August 11 evening on the back of the "fantastic" community response to last year's inaugural event.
"For me personally it's been good to have this focus," she says.
The timing is particularly poignant for Elise and her husband James, who (on Tuesday, August 8) will mark three years since they lost their 21-year-old son Sam to suicide.
Elise says the event is for anyone in the community who has known loss or hardship.
"This is not just about suicide; I think everyone experiences loss and grief at some stage," she reflects.
"I like to think the community appreciates this event, that they support it and get something out of it."
Corryong Spirit is being supported by Towong Shire Council and the Border Trust, and will include performances by the Corryong Community Singers and nine-piece Chiltern band Chain of Fools, with a barbecue, soup and warm beverages available to purchase.
