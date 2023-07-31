The Border Mail
Man faces multiple charges after fire at former Lavington motel site

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 1 2023 - 7:16am, first published 7:00am
UPDATE: Police have charged a man following an investigation into a suspicious fire in Lavington on Monday, July 31.

