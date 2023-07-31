Man faces multiple charges after fire at former Lavington motel site

UPDATE: Police have charged a man following an investigation into a suspicious fire in Lavington on Monday, July 31.
About 11am that day, emergency services were called to the former Coach House Motel on Wagga Road, Lavington, following reports of a fire.
The fire was extinguished by Fire and Rescue NSW and no injuries were reported.
Police established a crime scene and began investigating the cause of the blaze.
Officers later arrested a 29-year-old man at a home in Lavington.
"He was taken to Albury police station where he was charged with intimidation (DV), malicious damage (DV), break and enter commit serious indictable offence (DV), destroying property with intention of endangering life (DV) and three counts of damage property by fire," police said in a statement.
He was refused bail to appear before Albury Local Court on Tuesday, August 1.
MONDAY, JULY 31: A man is in custody following a blaze that gutted a former Lavington motel on Monday.
Police arrested a 29-year-old man at a Woomera Crescent home, a short distance from the former Coach House Motel fire scene.
Those who live at the site said the property was allegedly torched in an incident captured on security cameras.
Residents said there had been a dispute between two men over a woman in the weeks leading up to the fire.
A fuel can was visible at the rear of the property.
"A 29-year-old was arrested at a home in Woomera Crescent, Lavington and is assisting police with inquiries," a police spokeswoman said.
"A crime scene has been established as officers attached to Murray River Police District continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire."
One resident, who asked to be referred to only as "John", said he had allegedly seen a man walk into a unit with a fuel can.
He said he had been talking to a man with a security camera.
"As we were in my unit talking, we saw him walk in on camera with a fuel can and walk out," John said.
"The joint's gone up."
He said "one bloke's been chasing another bloke because he slept with his girlfriend".
"He's been giving him some grief," the resident said.
Another resident, Daniel, said he had been woken by a loud banging.
"Management came over, knocked on the door pretty abruptly," he said.
"If it wasn't for him, I'd probably be in there getting cooked at the moment.
"I might be fortunate enough.
"I feel sorry for the other people though.
"If I hadn't got that thump on the door, god knows what I could have been waking up to.
"I could have been trapped inside.
"And for what?
"Because this bloke has some vendetta against somebody?"
Police confirmed nobody was injured.
A large number of detectives and general duties officers attended the scene, while officers from Wodonga also attended.
The property had operated as a motel, and is believed to have closed after the Hume Highway bypass was built.
It has since been used for individual residential rentals.
There are about 21 individual residences at the site.
Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Stewart Alexander said a cottage at the rear of the site was gutted.
A former restaurant and lobby area was also destroyed.
"Unfortunately the cottage at the rear of the premises has more or less been totally destroyed," he said.
"The roof has collapsed there.
"The front area has also been significantly damaged by fire."
He said 30 to 40 firefighters had attended the incident.
He said the units shared a common roof and some would have suffered fire and smoke damage.
Resident Brian Clarke was another person forced to flee their home.
He had only moved in two weeks earlier after living in his car.
"I looked out the back window and though it was fog to start with," he said.
"I realised it was smoke.
"I came around to see what was going on and it was well alight."
It was unclear how many residents would be forced to find temporary accommodation elsewhere after the blaze.
"I just took the lease out," Mr Clarke said.
"Looks like I'll be sleeping in my car again."
Smoke was visible for several kilometres during the blaze.
Wagga Road was closed with diversions in place during the fire.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.