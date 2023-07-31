Only the top five teams in the Hume League should play finals.
That's the view of Rand-Walbundrie-Walla coach Daniel Athanitis, who wants to see the competition revert back to its old system.
Athanitis feels the team finishing third after the home-and-away season should be rewarded with the double chance rather than run the risk of being knocked out in the first week of finals.
That's what happened to Howlong last year, who were dumped out by Rand-Walbundrie-Walla having finished 16 points better off than the Giants.
"The way the league works now with that top six, from three to six, there's no advantage any more," Athanitis said.
"It's one of those things, you've just got to give yourself a chance to get in there.
"The top six is a bit of a funny one.
"I don't like it personally.
"It's difficult to finish third, there's no reward.
"To finish third for the year, you might only lose three or four games but then you can be bundled out.
"I'd like to see a bit more reward for third spot.
"How we used to have it, the top five, I liked the old system.
"There's more teams in the comp now, I suppose, but the Tallangatta League has 12 teams, too, so I don't see why we can't go back to that top five situation.
"I'd just like to see more reward for finishing third; it doesn't sit right with me."
With three rounds to go, Howlong again occupy third spot but they're joined on 36 points by CDHBU while the Giants and Brock-Burrum are both one win further back.
"Play your top five like everyone else in the district does," Athanitis said.
"I suppose more finals means more revenue, which is fine, but as I said to the boys at the start of the year, we've just got to win enough games to get ourselves into the six and go from there."
But Hume League president Philip Bouffler insisted the top-six is here to stay.
"The final six rewards an extra club," Bouffler said.
"We've got our first two weekends with four games, Saturday-Sunday (elimination finals), Saturday-Sunday (semi-finals) and then Saturday (preliminary final) to Saturday (grand final).
"It gives another club the chance to showcase themselves across four football grades and nine netball grades so I think it's good.
"As far as I'm concerned, the more teams participating in finals the better.
"I wouldn't like to see it go back to a five.
"After all, half the league is involved in finals in any given grade.
"It's not all about money but the finals series is the Hume League's main revenue stream.
"I think, if you asked people, they'd be more than happy with the six."
Lockhart came from fifth to win the flag in 2003 but only twice since the top-six was introduced in 2008 has a team finishing outside the top two gone on to win the premiership.
On both occasions, it was Jindera, who won from third in 2008 and 2011.
