Power forward expected to return in a fortnight after almost three months on sidelines

Luke Gestier's return from a severe hamstring injury for Holbrook is imminent.
However, the Brooker spearhead is back in full-training and is most likely to miss this weekend before returning in round 16 against Brock-Burrum.
"I think I will miss this week and play the following week," Gestier said.
"I'm training at full pace but I think I will just have an extra week off.
"That way I can play three matches and regain a bit of match fitness and then we have that first week off in the finals before playing Osborne."
The Brookers were able to reel in a 10-point three-quarter-time deficit after booting five goals to one in the final term to win by 16-points and make a huge statement against the previously undefeated Tigers.
Gestier, who was forced to watch from the sideline, labelled the victory the club's finest home and away win since he joined the Brookers last year.
"It was an unbelievable win played with finals-like intensity throughout," Gestier said.
"It was a bit weird to watch because I felt we controlled a lot of areas, so it would have been disappointing to lose.
"It showed a lot of grit.
"It was certainly the biggest home and away win during my time at the club.
"It was the biggest crowd I've seen at Holbrook as well.
"I think there is a genuine rivalry between the two clubs now.
"The atmosphere was unbelievable and there was a lot of excitement around the club.
"Even the reserves winning against Osborne who were also previously undefeated.
"I think a few of the two boys celebrated the win pretty hard and were pretty vocal in the crowd during that last quarter which added to the atmosphere."
Both sides were well below full-strength.
The Brookers were without key forwards Gestier and Logan Hamilton alongside Michael Rampal and Jayden Beaumont.
The Tigers were also missing their key forwards in George Alexander and Hayden Amrstrong alongside Dan Madden, reliable defender Sam Livingstone and Sam Rutland.
Gestier said both clubs would be mindful that the opposition were missing some key players.
"We had a few out but they were equally missing a few keys as well," he said.
"It was an awesome win but internally we know it's going to be a lot tougher next time we meet, especially if their two big forwards are back.
"But pound for pound on the weekend it was an awesome contest between two heavyweights of the competition."
The biggest query heading into the clash was whether the Brookers would be able to manufacture a winning score without Gestier and Hamilton.
Andrew Mackinlay stood tall for the Brookers in the pair's absence with five goals and equal his second biggest haul for the season.
"Without Logan and myself playing, I guess we were a lot less predictable going forward on the weekend," Gestier said.
"It meant the forwards had to share the load and AB (Mackinlay) was good enough to kick five.
"Internally we know going forward that we can't afford to kick 10 goals and I kick eight of them.
"That's not going to work in finals and we need to get our midfielders and half-forwards to hit the scoreboard as well.
"A bit like the weekend where we had seven different goalkickers and more of an even spread is what will get the job done in finals."
