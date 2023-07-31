The Border Mail
Glenroy man told sentencing report authors of his 'shame' over domestic violence

By Albury Court
July 31 2023 - 6:00pm
Zane Carney
A Glenroy man's six-week jail spell over violence inflicted on his partner was explained to his children as "Dad's gone away for work".

