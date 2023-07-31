A Glenroy man's six-week jail spell over violence inflicted on his partner was explained to his children as "Dad's gone away for work".
Albury Local Court has been told Zane Carney made the excuse out of shame for what he had done.
"He doesn't want them to know about this and that is understandable," defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen submitted to magistrate Melissa Humphreys.
Ms Simonsen said Carney, 26, had "gone clean" from his illicit drug addiction while in Junee jail, bail refused.
Not only had he stopped using, she said, but he had managed to put on about 10 kilograms in weight.
Ms Humphreys said Carney committed serious examples of domestic on his partner.
"The victim was entitled to feel safe in her home, was entitled to feel protected by the apprehended violence order in place," she said.
Carney previously pleaded guilty, on the first mention of the matter in court, to common assault, two intimidation charges, destroy or damage property, two charges of contravention of an apprehended violence order, take and drive conveyance without consent of the owner and a second offence charge of driving while disqualified.
He also pleaded guilty to and sentenced on Monday, July 31, over two unrelated driving matters.
Ms Humphreys said there was no alternative to jail, but ordered that Carney complete the aggregate 20-month term in the community by way of an intensive corrections order.
He avoided a full-time sentence because of those six weeks already spent in custody and a generally positive sentence assessment report, which revealed he "is ashamed of his behaviour".
The court heard previously how Carney had become enraged by his partner's refusal to let him inside her house.
Carney had begun abusing the woman from Saturday, June 17, and made her extremely upset when he drove off in her car despite her telling him no.
The following day, Carney began trying to force his way into the woman's house.
He took a run at a laundry window before kicking it, the impact forcing the frame inside and on to her head.
Carney climbed through the window and chased her through the house, the woman trying to make it to the front door she had only just unlocked in case she needed an escape route from the Glenroy house.
But he caught up with her and threw her to the floor.
The woman managed to get back to her feet and run to the main bedroom, which was where he grabbed her by the neck and again threw her to the floor.
He punched a 65-inch television set, bought by the victim just three months' earlier for $1384, and punched walls in the bedroom several times, leaving large cracks in the plasterboard.
She pleaded with Carney to stop so he sat on the floor and "became emotional".
"The victim and accused have begun arguing again and the accused has grabbed the victim by the neck and thrown her to the ground," police said.
He shut the door and began screaming at the woman, shortly before police arrived.
Carney must complete 100 hours of unpaid community work under the order, as well as abstain from using illicit drugs and undergo a referral to alcohol and drug counselling.
He was disqualified for driving for six months from when his current licence ban ends on December 19.
