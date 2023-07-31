The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Kym Davison-trained Canny Hell makes impressive debut at Corowa with Simon Miller aboard

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 31 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 4:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury trainer Kym Davison.
Albury trainer Kym Davison.

Albury trainer Kym Davison looks to have potentially unearthed another promising galloper after Canny Hell notched an impressive debut victory in the $30,000 Maiden Handicap, (1000m) at Corowa on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.