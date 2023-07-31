Albury trainer Kym Davison looks to have potentially unearthed another promising galloper after Canny Hell notched an impressive debut victory in the $30,000 Maiden Handicap, (1000m) at Corowa on Monday.
Heavily supported in betting, Canny Hell was backed into the $2.90-favourite after two recent trials including a win at Albury.
Ridden by jockey Simon Miller, Canny Hell settled just off the pace before angling out on the home turn.
The son of Hellbent surged to the lead out in the centre of the track at the 200m mark and quickly put paid to his rivals to win by almost three lengths.
Davison was relieved that Canny Hell had lived up to the hype after Miller was quick to spruik the horse after partnering the two-year-old in his two trials.
"Simon has been talking this horse up for three months and I've been telling him to shut his mouth because I didn't want him to jinx the horse," Davison said.
"He has got a heap of upside and he's just a big baby.
"I'm looking forward to what comes later."
Davison was hoping that Canny Hell could get out over more distance as he matures.
"We have been working him with a couple of others at home and sitting him off them," he said.
"I said to Simon if you can lead, lead but if not just be positive and take a sit just off the pace.
"From the 200m he let down well
"His family has won out to a mile and 2000m so 1200m to 1400m as he matures should be ideal for him."
ALSO IN SPORT
Canny Hell is raced by a big syndicate with several trackside on Monday to watch the impressive debut.
"Some of the owners have been in horses with the stable before and I got a group from North Albury football club who I played a year with," Davison said.
"So hopefully they can have a lot of fun with this horse.
"It was good to get the win today because that will pay for the holiday I just came back from."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.