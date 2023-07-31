The Border Mail
Walla woman's blood-alcohol reading of 0.194 has landed her a 12-month driving ban

By Albury Court
August 1 2023 - 7:00am
She wanted to do right thing, then scared herself into high-range drink-driving
She wanted to do right thing, then scared herself into high-range drink-driving

A young Walla woman who decided to drive home despite having downed several drinks had initially planned staying with someone she knew.

