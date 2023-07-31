Car stolen after break-in while victims sleeping in Baranduda home

Police are investigating a spate of car related thefts at the weekend, including an incident in which sleeping residents had their keys taken from their home and a car stolen.
The incidents occurred on Saturday and Sunday, with two cars stolen and property taken from 16 other vehicles.
Inspector Paul Henry said one car was stolen from outside a Kendall Street home in Wodonga.
That vehicle is thought to be linked to 16 instances where property was stolen from other cars.
Police are also investigating a break-in at a home on Bradbury Lane in Baranduda.
The occupants were asleep in their unlocked house when the thief, or thieves, entered and took keys.
A vehicle was then stolen.
Police are investigating possible links between the incidents and detectives believe they are likely connected.
"We are appealing for the public to ensure they lock their premises and secure their vehicles," Inspector Henry said.
"Of the 16 motor vehicles thus far which have been targeted, all bar three have been left unlocked with wallets and personal belongings of value (inside)."
Police have sourced security camera footage from Batt Avenue, Brunswick Court, Jensen Crescent and Birdie Street in Wodonga, and Roycroft Street in Baranduda.
Inspector Henry said such offending, including the aggravated burglary in Baranduda, had an impact on victims.
"I think the main concern is that a person's home is their castle," he said.
"That's why having another person, an offender, enter your home can be very disconcerting.
"We encourage people to lock their vehicles and their homes."
Anyone with information can call police on (02) 6049 2600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
