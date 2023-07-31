The Border Mail
Car stolen after break-in while victims sleeping in Baranduda home

By Blair Thomson
Updated July 31 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 4:40pm
Police are investigating a spate of car related thefts at the weekend, including an incident in which sleeping residents had their keys taken from their home and a car stolen.

