The Ron Stubbs-trained Rumours Abound defied a betting drift to upstage a strong field of Class One gallopers at Corowa on Monday.
Seven of the dozen runners in the $27,000 Class One Handicap, (1000m) were last start winners.
Ridden by Jason Lyon, Rumours Abound pounced on the early lead despite jumping from gate ten.
Lyon was able to rate the three-year-old filly to perfection and held a commanding three-length lead over her rivals at the 200m mark.
Although getting tired on the line, Rumours Abound ($5) had more than half-a-length to spare over the fast finishing Cassimir ($4.40).
It was the daughter of Press Statement's second career win after winning her maiden back in January.
Stubbs was impressed with how Rumours Abound was able to do some work over the first furlong, settle and then find the line.
"She travelled very well early and I was holding my breath as they hit the line," Stubbs said.
"But she got the job done and I'm a very happy trainer.
"She is bred to go a mile and a quarter or even two miles, so it would be nice if she could.
"It was a strong Class One and I really didn't expect her to lead, so the run was full of merit.
"I think she has improved with the break and certainly matured.
"Pre-race she was great today and I would like her to settle a bit more in her races but hopefully that will come with time."
Rumours Abound is raced by a large syndicate including Albury Racing Club CEO Steve Hetherton along with Tony Burns, Dean Luhrs and David Martin who are heavily involved with North Albury football club.
Lyon revealed he was confident of getting the win aboard Rumours Abound.
"We were really confident of winning today," he said.
"If you watch her last-start win at Wagga, she won impressively.
"We took her down to Wangaratta a few weeks ago to gallop her and I told Ron that she gave me a real nice feel.
"So I was very confident today.
ALSO IN SPORT
"She even surprised me a bit when she flew the gates and probably took a furlong to cross the field.
"Once she found the front, she is still not quite there yet and has got a high galloping action with her head in the air.
"But she was really there for me in the straight and I was soft and didn't really hit her either."
In form hoop Danny Beasley claimed the riding honours at the meeting with a winning double.
Beasley was able to win aboard the Michael Travers-trained Dancing In The Sky and the Dan McCarthy-trained Quinlan.
Wangaratta trainer Ben Brisbourne was also able to land a winning double with Winchester Rifle and Tato Key.
