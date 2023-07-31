Australia's newest airline Bonza plans to fly between Albury and the Gold Coast within months, subject to regulatory approval.
The budget airline announced on Tuesday, August 1, it intended to operate two aircraft from Gold Coast to 11 existing Bonza destinations: Albury, Bundaberg, Cairns, Gladstone, Mackay, Melbourne Avalon, Melbourne Tullamarine, Mildura, Rockhampton, Townsville and the Whitsunday Coast.
"Today's announcement is about creating more depth in our network by connecting existing Bonza destinations with the Gold Coast and also the gateway from there to northern NSW," chief executive Tim Jordan said.
The airline currently flies to and from Albury and the Sunshine Coast on Mondays and Fridays, with the new flights announced in July to be added on Wednesdays from September 13 due to increased demand.
Bonza plans to roll out the Gold Coast flights from November in time for the summer holidays.
The airline said starting fares would range from $49 to $79 per person one way, with flights to go on sale soon via the airline's app.
"We'll be adding new destinations to our route map that will fly from the Gold Coast and we continue to welcome conversations with airports around the country as we fulfil our mission to connect communities," Mr Jordan said.
"Our focus continues to be on unserved and underserved markets that we know would benefit from low cost flights."
