"Has anyone seen Crackers?"
With Rowen Park such a hive of activity, it's little wonder Tallangatta president John Maddock is hard to track down but I'm reassured "he can't have gone far."
The Hoppers' penultimate home game of 2023 is being watched by quite a crowd, with around 100 patrons assembling for the past players' luncheon at which Essendon legend Simon Madden will be the guest speaker.
With football and netball in full swing and both the canteen and bar doing a roaring trade, the whole place feels alive with the presence of the old boys a tangible reminder of what, and who, has gone before.
"Days like today are hugely important," Maddock said.
"We were fortunate through the 80s, 90s and even the 2000s that we won grand finals, so we can have reunions.
"But not everyone plays in grand finals, so some blokes might feel a little bit left out and that's why our past players days are so good.
"You get blokes coming who are in their 80s and some in their 30s.
"We'll probably have a reunion next year for our '94 premiership which is good because most of those players I don't see.
"I've been on the committee since 1991 so it's been a long haul for me.
"My father had a fair bit to do with the amalgamation of Tallangatta and Bullioh in 1978 and I've been here all my life.
"I played here, all my kids played here, so I just want to have something for the community so my kids' kids have somewhere to play as well."
Only two clubs in the TDFL have won more senior premierships than Tallangatta but what about the club's future?
The Hoppers looked destined to miss out on finals in all four grades of football this year and Maddock isn't sugar-coating the issue.
"We're struggling for numbers," he said.
"Some of them just aren't playing any more, especially under-17 level, and keeping juniors involved is our biggest challenge.
"We try to look after them as much as we can but our U17s have a flat number of 15 kids so we rely on neighbouring towns in our league to get players.
"Several clubs don't have U17s so they have an alternate draw; you might play other sides three or four times instead of twice and that keeps them involved.
"But in terms of the future, it's a worry.
"You rely on one or two to come up each year from your juniors to play either reserves or seniors to keep that going.
"Look at our senior side today and our points are 27 (out of 40), which is really low, so we have a lot of kids playing that have come through our juniors.
"Getting new blood in is something we have to look at.
"You can have 10-12 regulars, locals, but you need probably half a dozen top-line players to help that.
"It's fair enough to go and sign up a big-name player, however, but you've got to have a good culture. There's some players out there you just don't want to touch because they bring baggage and that's not for us."
If the most important part of recruiting is retaining the players you already have, Tallangatta are putting in a mountain of work at the grassroots.
Catering co-ordinator Sharlene De Amyand, recalling how the Hoppers stood by her family when she was rushed to Melbourne for a liver transplant, is now rolling out similar practical provision for many others every week.
"I had a massive haemorrhage and ended up in hospital for 16 weeks," De Amyand explained.
"The club rallied behind me to make sure my kids got to sport so their lives could be somewhat normal and my husband didn't have to worry about that because he was up and down the highway to Melbourne all the time.
"There would be meals come home, the kids came here to training and somebody made sure they got fed and then they'd come home with dinner for the weekend to make sure there was stuff there.
"A lot of that happened behind the scenes.
"Being the Mum, you're the one that runs everything and poor old Paul was up and down the highway but everybody steps up if they know you're not well and that makes life a little bit easier for everybody involved.
"It's extremely important this club continues into the future and there are things we do to make it more accepting, so people know they can send their kids into footy training on Thursday night and the kids will have dinner so they don't have to worry about it.
"We have kids who come from Corryong so we do takeaway dinners for them on Thursday night so they can finish training, grab their tea, jump in the car and go home, so the parents don't have to worry about cooking dinner when they get home.
"That helps to get the numbers in because they know their kids are being cared for and looked after.
"It's helping them give their kids an outlet for something that maybe, if those sort of things weren't happening, they wouldn't be able to do it.
"We started doing Thursday dinners years ago because we had a whole lot of uni kids and we knew that at least on Thursday night they'd had a feed of vegetables and weren't living on two-minute noodles.
"It just grew and grew from there.
"Now it's not unusual to do 100 senior meals on Thursday night and we do 100 sausages for all the kids at no cost to the little ones; they just come up and get a sausage after training and those sort of things help the club be more attractive.
"Even though there's some years we may not be as successful on the field as we'd like to be, the club has always been accepting and a place that looks after families.
"That's all you can ask for."
The pie I tucked into earlier was the best I've eaten all season, but aside from feeding the Hoppers crowd twice a week, De Amyand and her crew have also catered for other community events including funerals at the club's superb new facility.
Netball president Geraldine Mason was on the committee for the building project and the club fought hard to get exactly what they wanted.
"When I first came out here, there was a shed that did everything and when we came back in 2008, it was still here," Mason said.
BEHIND THE SCENES - IN CASE YOU MISSED THEM:
"I think it had come from the old town so a few years later, we decided we had to do something and it took a number of years until we got this.
"They wanted to give us another, bigger, shed but we said 'we're no different to any other community group and we have to have decent facilities.'
"It was a lot of hard work but we made sure we got what we needed and what we wanted."
Mason's children no longer play for the club but she's now into her 13th year of presiding over netball activities at Tallangatta.
"We don't trial for our juniors, we usually have enough local girls, but this year we've been lucky enough to get some from Federal in the Upper Murray, who folded, which has been a game-changer," Mason said.
"We've got good numbers and our teams are good but we do have people from in town, particularly juniors, who try to get into our teams.
"A lot of kids that play in Wodonga, at Kelly Park, get to 15 and realise that's finished in town so then they try to come out to clubs.
"But we give preference to our kids, who played last year, and we do that to keep them because they've done the hard yards, after all.
"We have a small committee but there are lots of parents - and it's probably the same with football - who don't do anything.
"They assume their kids are going to get games of sport and my philosophy has always been I will do whatever so my kids can play sport and if that allows someone else's kids to play sport, that's fine.
"You need those kids, you need everyone, but what would be great is if more parents put in. It doesn't matter what sport you're in, the same is true."
When it comes to commitment, B-grade coach and life member Annie Shirley is in a league of her own.
The 41-year-old, who also mentors the under-13 side, is still playing and recently clocked up her 250th senior game for the Hoppers.
"I'm really proud," Shirley said. "It's been an absolute privilege.
"I've played my whole netball career here but we haven't had a lot of netballers in the last 15-20 years who have actually played that many games so I feel like it's a bit of a dying breed at this club.
"My sister will get to 200 soon but no-one else has come close to that in many years.
"I've only won two premierships in my life and they were 25 years apart.
"One was in the under-15s and that year was the last time B-grade had won a premiership until we did it last year."
Family values underpin Shirley's love affair with the Hoppers.
"I played here all through my juniors, went to away to Melbourne and then I came back and met my husband, who played here as well," she said.
"My children played here, my auntie's the president of the netball club and my parents come to watch every week so it's a full community event.
"I'm really glad my children get to be a part of that community as well because I have one child in the under-12 football and one playing under-13 netball so it's a family affair and everyone knows everyone.
"The club raised my children while I was playing so we're very privileged to have such a close-knit community club.
"Sporting clubs create a community and sometimes people need a community to belong to.
"If you don't have a community, you can feel very lost.
"Over the years, we've welcomed lots of uni players, kids who have moved away and this has been their home for five or six years.
"They've got home-cooked meals and they've got parents looking after them so it creates a beautiful sense of community."
In the main function room, Madden has the past players in the palm of his hand with anecdotes from his AFL career going down a storm.
Brett Ingram, MC for the day, is thrilled by how things have fallen into place.
"There is a degree of reminiscing but there's also a bigger purpose around trying to make this a great day for the club," he said.
"It's usually a great day for the gate, the canteen and the bar and it's a great day for the community where we bring an AFL legend to the club, we work hard to do it and share a great time together.
"We don't really take on any titles, we just are the past players and officials group and we split the work between us.
"We've got a ripper group and it's worth mentioning we've got Darrell Butler who's done an amazing job this year, Shane Evans, David Healy, Peter Tolsher and we're well-supported by Jon Thomas, John Maddock, Karl Elliott.
"They're club legends, who have played hundreds of games of football here but that's not the essence.
"The essence is that we're happy to support the club in a great day."
Ingram knows what success tastes like in a Hoppers jumper and sees no reason why the town can't have those glory days again.
"I wasn't a local, there were a couple of us that came out from Wodonga as imports but what I liked about it was that all the good players were the locals," Ingram said.
"It was so powerful to come out to a club where the imports were just making up the numbers.
"Sport is a great way to bring the community together.
"If it's vibrant and you're doing well, it cascades through the community.
"The thing about country leagues is they have the netball and the football together and it's critical for the community connection to have full families involved.
"That makes an enormous difference and you can see the energy that creates within the community.
"For a lot of people, this is the one event in the week they really look forward to.
"It's that reliable 20 weeks of the year - 'we're off to the football' - and there's usually someone connected who plays."
Proceeds from the past players' event may go towards lighting or drainage, Maddock tells me, as the oval shows increasing signs of wear and tear towards the back end of the season.
"The club's in a very good financial position, probably as financial as we've ever been," Maddock said.
"We had a few tough years, early days, but now we're in a good position and that's down to the hard work of the committee.
"There's no getting away from the fact COVID hasn't helped with our younger kids and getting them back into the system is hard work.
"But my grassroots are here.
"I want to keep it running as long as we can - and that could be indefinite."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.