Choreographed by The Australian Ballet artistic staff after Marius Petipa, this excerpt from The Sleeping Beauty includes the Grand Pas de Deux from Act III and tells the timeless fairy tale of Princess Aurora, cursed to fall asleep on her 16th birthday for 100 years before being awoken by true love's kiss. The program also features two contemporary pieces; Lucas Jervies' The Vow, set at a wedding in the outback, explores the complications of love and the idea that partnership is a choice, not a destiny. The second contemporary piece is a new work, created by renowned choreographer Stephanie Lake titled Circle Electric. Six dancers explore the impact we have on each other's lives - fleeting or lasting and the complex dynamics of togetherness. Otherwise, get a unique behind the scenes experience and watch the dancers train as they take class, accompanied with commentary by The Australian Ballet artistic staff. Cost: Free. Register: my.australianballet.com.au/18493/18498