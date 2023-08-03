DANCE UP
The Australian Ballet On Tour, The Sleeping Beauty Act III and other works, Albury Entertainment Centre, Saturday, August 5, 7.30pm
Choreographed by The Australian Ballet artistic staff after Marius Petipa, this excerpt from The Sleeping Beauty includes the Grand Pas de Deux from Act III and tells the timeless fairy tale of Princess Aurora, cursed to fall asleep on her 16th birthday for 100 years before being awoken by true love's kiss. The program also features two contemporary pieces; Lucas Jervies' The Vow, set at a wedding in the outback, explores the complications of love and the idea that partnership is a choice, not a destiny. The second contemporary piece is a new work, created by renowned choreographer Stephanie Lake titled Circle Electric. Six dancers explore the impact we have on each other's lives - fleeting or lasting and the complex dynamics of togetherness. Otherwise, get a unique behind the scenes experience and watch the dancers train as they take class, accompanied with commentary by The Australian Ballet artistic staff. Cost: Free. Register: my.australianballet.com.au/18493/18498
SING UP
The unforgettable hits of the 1950s and 1960s are brought to life by the Border's own Glenn Starr, an internationally acclaimed performer with a passion for this era of music. Go back in time as Glenn Starr and his band perform all of your favourite hits from the golden age of music. From the iconic sounds of Elvis, Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison to the unforgettable tunes of Gerry and the Pacemakers, Bobby Vee, Paul Anka and Gene Pitney, this show is a non-stop celebration of the greatest hits of the era.
FIX UP
Albury Wodonga Repair Cafe, Wodonga Senior Citizens Centre, Havelock Street, Wodonga, Saturday, August 5, 10am to 1pm
The monthly cafe will feature an introduction to 3-D printing. A volunteer repairer will demonstrate a 3-D printer in action and talk about the technology. Regular repair stations include clothing, device help, jewellery and tool sharpening. Volunteers cannot repair electrical appliances or do clothing alterations. New repairers are needed to help out with bike repairs and leather items. For details message through the Facebook page. The cafe is a free service but donations are welcome. Learn how to fix your items and save them from landfill. Limit of three items a person. Free cuppa and cake, donated by Kooka Brotha's Patisserie.
Warwick Fyfe, Adamshurst Ballroom, Albury, Sunday, August 6, 2pm
A household name for opera lovers around the world, Warwick Fyfe will perform in Albury this weekend, thanks to Outlaw Opera Company. With his New York accompanist and two fine sopranos, Fyfe will present some of opera's most dramatic scenes that have thrilled opera houses across the globe. Tickets available at the door, $50.
ROOST UP
Albury Poultry Club Winter Auction, Albury Showground, Sunday, August 6, 11am to 3pm
Join this live auction at Albury Showground this weekend. It starts at 11am at Albury Showground poultry shed. For bookings or inquiries phone or text Tony on 0438 463 913 or email tglasson451@gmail.com.
DRIVE UP
Cars and Coffee, The Lincoln, Lincoln Causeway, Wodonga, Saturday, August 5, from 10am
Albury Wodonga and Districts Car Club presents Cars and Coffee. Come enjoy a coffee or a full breakfast and chat with other car club members. All welcome.
LISTEN UP
Music on the Murray, St Leonards Vineyard, Wahgunyah, Saturday, August 5, 12pm to 3pm
Do Saturday afternoon right! Enjoy live music with Cat Canteri while relaxing with a glass of wine. Entry to Music on the Murray is free and no booking is necessary. If you would like to order lunch at the St Leonards Vineyard Kitchen, bookings are required.
GAME UP
Your Move, Hyphen - Wodonga Library Gallery, Sunday, August 6, 10.30am to 2.30pm
New and experienced players are invited to this event in partnership with HuMM BuGG (Happy Murray Meeple Board Game Group). Bring your own games or choose from the game library. Everyone is welcome to meet other people for some friendly board game rounds with a focus on strategy games. Players of any level are welcome. Recommended for ages 15-plus.
LOOK UP
Top Dog Film Festival 2023, Regent Cinemas Albury Wodonga, Sunday, August 6, 2pm to 4.45pm
Celebrate the canine connection through this carefully curated collection of heartwarming stories about dogs and their people. Meet dogs from all walks of life on the big screen. Experience the stories of salty sea dogs, unbreakable bonds and canine companions that enrich the lives of all those they encounter. Experience heartfelt stories of people who dedicate their lives to improving the outcomes for man's best friend and meet a very clever dog who will steal a piece of your heart. The Top Dog Film Festival presents a two-hour cinematic celebration, honouring the bond between dogs and their people.
BUY UP
Bethanga Primary School Art Show, Bethanga Memorial Hall, Saturday, August 5, 10am to 4pm
Bethanga Primary School is hosting its third annual art show. The school students and Border artists team up on this major fundraiser to help fund STEM resources. Students from Foundation to Year 6 will offer three pieces of art each for sale. There will also be a silent auction to bid on goods and services including accommodation, health and beauty treatments, hampers and kitchen appliances.
