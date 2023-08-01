Mexican eatery Zambrero has announced it will open a third store on the Border just days after closing its Holbrook outlet.
A lack of staff was cited as the major issue for the restaurant, which shut on Friday, July 28.
"We can confirm that the Zambrero restaurant in Holbrook has closed its doors, primarily due to staffing issues in the area given the remote location of the restaurant," a Zambrero spokesperson said.
"With the current lease coming to an end and the challenging talent market, we have made the decision to close this location.
"We are pleased to share that we are currently exploring a third Zambrero location in the Albury-Wodonga region, where our loyal customers can continue to enjoy our freshly prepared, feel good Mex."
The business as recently as April was advertising for new staff at Holbrook.
It employed 15 to 20 staff when it first started trading.
Holbrook-based Greater Hume councillor Heather Wilton said there was a widespread employment issue in the town, particularly in hospitality.
"I am concerned there would be a few people who would lose a job. Mainly, younger people, school students or uni students in that age category," she said.
"I don't know that they'd be travelling down to Albury-Wodonga for a position, because most of these positions get filled by locals.
"There is a problem with employment, especially in cafes and restaurants in Holbrook with a lack of staff and a lack of people who want to get a job, even part-time. That's been happening since well before COVID.
"Just when some of the businesses appear to be in a stable situation regarding their employment, things go awry, and all of a sudden they're having some urgent discussions about where can they find somebody to come and work.
"I hope we can get somebody else in there because food after dark is a bit of an issue here. It's OK until a certain time but late into the night it can be a bit of an issue."
Meanwhile, ongoing price rises have forced a Corowa bakery to shut up shop.
Owners of Flourish Bakery, which supplies cafes and sells at markets, Troy Briggs and Kylie Ferguson made the announcement on Facebook on Monday, July 31.
"It is with a heavy heart and much regret that we announce the closure of our little bakery," the post read
"We have unfortunately succumbed to the constant upheaval of price rises in all areas of our industry and it is simply not a viable option for us to keep baking.
"Becoming a small business statistic is devastating and to all those out there struggling, we see you, we hear you and we feel your pain."
Pies have risen from $7.50 to $8.50, sausage rolls will be sold for $6.50, while a six pack of cold pies is now $48.
"Due to the ever-increasing cost of ingredients, labour and living in general we have made the difficult decision to raise the price of all of our items," a Facebook post read.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
