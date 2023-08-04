BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 3
Enjoy the elegance and functionality of this master-built family home situated on an expansive block of approximately 1260m2.
Selling agent Grahame Gould said this property truly encapsulates the essence of spacious, stylish and comfortable family living.
"It's a good, comfortable, well-built and beautiful family home filled with plenty of sunlight," he said.
"It's a house that is definitely going to sell quickly and I certainly wouldn't want to miss out on viewing the property."
While the essential and sensational master bedroom was sure to impress, Grahame said the theatre room was also an amazing addition.
As you pass through the stylish main entrance, you'll find a separate formal lounge, perfect for evening relaxation or doubling as a theatre room.
The beautifully appointed kitchen features sleek stone benchtops and a spacious walk-in pantry.
The bright informal living includes a dining area and stacker doors leading to the covered outdoor entertaining area.
The property offers four bedrooms, the main featuring a walk-in robe, stunning ensuite and positioned to take full advantage of the Northerly aspect.
The remaining three bedrooms, each fitted with built-in robes, enjoy easy access to the central bathroom and third living area.
Experience the joy of alfresco dining in the undercover outdoor area, leading onto the vast backyard with in-ground pool.
Double gates ensure easy access to the rear yard.
Added features include a double garage with internal access, and ducted heating and cooling throughout the home.
Grahame said the current owners had lived in the property for a few years, however had decided to sell and move north.
"It's been on the market for a couple of weeks, and the interest has been very strong," he said.
"I think it's very well priced, and presents an opportunity for someone to get into the market and not having to build a quality residence from scratch."
