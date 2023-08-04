BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 5
This picture-perfect property has the potential to be your next project or a ready-to-go lifestyle dream.
The property is for sale as a whole or in three separate lots, being 'Pete's', 'Across The Creek' and the residence 'Carlow' on 2.3 hectares.
The home, set among established gardens, can be purchased separately for $1.2M or in conjunction with the purchase of one or both of the other lots.
'Across the Creek' is a 72.9 hectare productive lifestyle and grazing opportunity suited to pasture production, livestock breeding and livestock grazing.
With more than one kilometre of frontage to Hodgson Creek which borders property to the south, it is only 15 minutes from Wangaratta.
At 42.9 hectares, 'Pete's' is an entry-level grazing opportunity with heavy carrying capacity to include 900 metres of frontage to Hodgson Creek.
There is also the opportunity to purchase a well-maintained, three-bedroom brick residence on a separate 2.3 hectare title.
Pastures have been improved with mix of annual ryegrasses and phalaris, and there is excellent lime and fertiliser history to include MAP at time of sowing.
Close to the award-winning Milawa gourmet food and wine region, there is also access to primary and secondary schools in Wangaratta.
