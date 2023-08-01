The Border Mail
Wodonga E-scooter user banned after being hit by a car while drink-riding

By Wodonga Court
August 2 2023 - 6:30am
The scene of the crash on Moorefield Park Drive in Wodonga last year.
A Wodonga man who was hit by a car while riding an E-scooter was later charged with drink-driving and a spate of traffic charges.

