A Wodonga man who was hit by a car while riding an E-scooter was later charged with drink-driving and a spate of traffic charges.
Onesphore Mazambi, 21, was told on Tuesday he was lucky not to have been more seriously hurt during the incident.
He had been riding the electric device east on Moorefield Park Drive on June 16 last year.
The vehicle stopped with the scooter wedged underneath it.
The position of the car showed the driver had tried to avoid hitting the 21-year-old.
He wasn't wearing a helmet and the power of the device meant it was considered to be a motor vehicle.
Due to this, Mazambi was considered to be an unlicenced driver on an unregistered vehicle.
A blood test at hospital returned an alcohol reading of .063 at 4.55pm, about two hours after the crash.
He admitted in Wodonga court on Tuesday to offences including drink-driving, failing to give way, failing to wear a helmet, and disqualified driving.
"You really are a very lucky man," magistrate Ian Watkins said.
"You could have been far more injured as a result of that collision, but fortunately you weren't.
"It just indicates the need to be far more cautious and far more careful when you're out on the road."
The court heard he had a drink-drive prior.
Lawyer Sophie Greiner said her client had fled the Congo with his family when he was five.
His father was killed.
The court heard he had ran from Wodonga officers during an unrelated arrest and refused to give his name after being taken to the ground.
Ms Greiner said her client had a fear of police due to his upbringing in the Congo, but conceded he shouldn't have fled.
Magistrate Ian Watkins banned Mazambi from the road for 12 months and fined him $500.
He must undertake a traffic offenders program.
