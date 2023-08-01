A man arrested and charged over a suspicious fire at a former motel in Lavington will remain behind bars for at least another two weeks.
Luke Anthony Tyrell did not make an application for bail when his matter went before Albury Local Court on Tuesday morning, August 1.
The 29-year-old is accused of setting fire to what was once the Coach House Motel on Wagga Road.
The blaze, which police immediately suspected to be suspicious, gutted the motel, sending large plumes of smoke across the nearby area.
Tyrell, appearing via a video link to the Albury police station dock, was formally refused bail during a brief mention of his case.
He is facing three charges of damage property by fire ore explosion over the incident.
Further, Tyrell has been charged with three domestic violence-related charges of intimidation, malicious damage break and enter commit serious indictable offence, possess a prohibited drug and destroying property with intention of endangering life.
The charges will be next listed, for a brief status committal, on August 15.
