Lavington man to remain in jail at least until next court appearance in mid-August

By Albury Court
Updated August 1 2023 - 11:24am, first published 11:20am
Firefighters at the scene of the ex-motel blaze in Lavington on Monday. Picture by Mark Jesser
A man arrested and charged over a suspicious fire at a former motel in Lavington will remain behind bars for at least another two weeks.

