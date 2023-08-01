WITH last spring and summer's floods having cost more than $170 million in holiday spending and cut visitors by 605,000, Murray Regional Tourism has responded with a major marketing drive.
The body, which oversees tourism along the river in 13 council areas from Albury-Wodonga to Mildura, this week launched a Murray Moment campaign designed to bolster numbers over coming months.
It follows the commissioning of research showing the impact of the floods which began in October last year and extended through to February.
In addition to the figures already mentioned, it is estimated 2175 jobs were lost and 95 per cent of businesses across the Murray region experienced negative impacts.
One stated: "We are still open and operating, but the media have stated that the 'Murray is in flood' so people assume everything is closed off and not accessible."
Murray Regional Tourism chief executive Cameron Sutton, who began in his role in April after having worked in the same area for Moira Council, said it was important to promote the area after a series of hits.
His organisation, the Victorian government and Destination Riverina Murray are co-funding the promotion which will target regional areas as well as Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra visitors.
Three visitor packages worth up to $2000 are being given away and visitors are being urged to share their own Murray Moment on social media.
Advertising will be done online and through radio stations as well targeted via travel websites such as Wotif and Expedia.
"The idea is we need to elevate the Murray market, so people have got awareness of all the good things you can do here and invite their friends here," Mr Sutton said.
The promotion comes amid further flooding concerns with the river and dams high.
"We've been monitoring what's been happening with the river levels with all our council tourism managers and we're keeping a positive outlook," Mr Sutton said.
"We can't predict the weather but so far the impacts have been localised in nature."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.