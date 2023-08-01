The Border Mail
Home/Entertainment/Local Entertainment
What's on

Wodonga entertainer Rodney Vincent brings new show to Commercial Club Albury

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
August 1 2023 - 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former members of The Delltones Woody Finlayson and Merv Dick joined Rodney Vincent and Paul Gibbs for a rock 'n' roll show at Mulwala recently.
Former members of The Delltones Woody Finlayson and Merv Dick joined Rodney Vincent and Paul Gibbs for a rock 'n' roll show at Mulwala recently.

EIGHTEEN months after major heart surgery Rodney Vincent is counting his blessings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.