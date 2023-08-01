EIGHTEEN months after major heart surgery Rodney Vincent is counting his blessings.
The Wodonga entertainer scored chart and award success with a new single, he was touring with different rock 'n' roll shows and was again taking tour groups to the Cook and Norfolk Islands.
"The last month I've really been getting back to where I should be," he said.
"We lost traction over COVID and I had surgery 18 months ago but I feel like I've got my match fitness back."
Vincent scored a No. 1 song in Tasmania on the CMR TOP FM chart for Speak to the Sky with guest vocalist Lisa Edwards, who sings backup in John Farnham's band.
He was also nominated in the male vocalist category of the Tasmanian Independent Country Music Awards.
The winner will be announced in Launceston on Saturday, October 14.
"This was an absolute thrill," he said.
"I feel like Willy Nelson who's still doing his thing at 90 but I'm a Baby Boomer, of course."
Having toured with The Delltones, Vincent recently teamed up with Woody Finlayson and Merv Dick (former members of The Delltones) and Paul Gibbs on a rock 'n' roll show at Mulwala.
Vincent will bring his Good Times and Rock N Roll with a salute to Gene Pitney and friends to the Commercial Club Albury next week.
Good Times and Rock N Roll Show runs at the Commercial Club Albury on Tuesday, August 8, from 10.30am to 11.45am.
Tickets are available online or at the club reception.
