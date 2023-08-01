3 arrested in Wangaratta after stolen car hit high speeds then dumped

Three people are in custody after fleeing a stolen car in Wangaratta.
A vehicle was stolen in Melbourne several days ago and came to police attention on the Hume Highway on Tuesday.
The vehicle was driven erratically, at high speed.
The stolen vehicle was dumped near the abattoirs on Greta Road and was found about 7.30am.
The trio - a woman and two men - were found hiding at a nearby house a short time later.
Drugs were recovered by police.
Police are interviewing the group - a woman aged 20 and two men aged 26 and 29 - over the offending.
