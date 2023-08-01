Woman transferred thousands of dollars in mistaken belief she was helping daughter

A Sydney woman masqueraded as her victim's daughter in order to fleece her of more than $12,000, Albury Local Court has heard.
Marina Jovanovic carried out her ruse through sending messages through the WhatsApp messenger service, telling her victim she desperately needed to pay two hefty finance obligations.
"Can you do it for me now?" was one of the many messages she sent on November 23, 2022.
"Will be able to explain everything later."
By late that evening the victim, 52, had transferred $12,412.88 to Jovanovic's Macquarie Bank account.
When she became aware of the fraud, after speaking to her daughter, the woman went to Albury police station on November 25 to make a report.
The court was told Jovanovic had other, unrelated matters about to be finalised in Sydney, so magistrate Melissa Humphreys adjourned her sentencing to the Downing Centre Local Court on August 23.
Ms Humphreys also ordered Jovanovic pay that total amount transferred in compensation.
Jovanovic, 20, of Dunmore Crescent, Casula, did not appear in court, though a guilty plea had already been entered to a charge of dishonestly obtain a financial advantage by deception.
Police told the court how the victim at first received a message that read: "Hi Mum, my phone's smashed, can you save my new number?"
This was followed by a conversation about the phone and how the sender had been having "a bad day"
After apologising for sending her "mother" the same message twice, the victim received a message that read: "I can't seem to pair my online account to this phone and I have an outstanding debt which i need to pay now."
The message then stated she had booked an appointment with the bank for a few days ahead, but needed the money now so "was hoping you could help".
"How much and to who? Send me details, OK," the victim replied.
The victim transferred $6810.88, then after another request just after 9pm sent a further $5602.
Her daughter later told her that she knew nothing of the messages.
