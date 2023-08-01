The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Victim reported deception to Albury police two days after being messaging ruse

By Albury Court
August 1 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman transferred thousands of dollars in mistaken belief she was helping daughter
Woman transferred thousands of dollars in mistaken belief she was helping daughter

A Sydney woman masqueraded as her victim's daughter in order to fleece her of more than $12,000, Albury Local Court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.