DEPUTY federal Liberal Party leader Sussan Ley has hit back at NSW state MP Helen Dalton, who said she wanted to make the member for Farrer work harder.
The Independent member for Murray made the reference in an interview with Griffith newspaper The Area News.
Mrs Dalton was asked about speculation swirling that she would contest Farrer at the next federal election and told of doing surveys to spook Ms Ley.
"We did some polling before the previous federal election, and I did put it out there just to see what Sussan Ley's reaction was if I said 'I might run,'" Mrs Dalton said.
"Trying to flush her out and maybe make her work a bit harder.
"I'm interested in solving education, health and water and state issues here."
However, when Mrs Dalton was asked whether she would definitively rule out running for federal parliament in favour of remaining at the state level, she declined to commit either way, saying only that she would take the role that "people wanted her to do".
The former Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party member suggested the National Party was behind rumours she would vie for the federal role.
In the lead-up to the NSW election in March, Mrs Dalton told The Border Mail she planned on only one more term in parliament.
Ms Ley, in response to Mrs Dalton's comments, picked up on the Independent being a crossbencher in a Legislative Assembly where the Labor government may rely on her vote for the passing of bills.
"The make-up of the NSW Parliament puts Helen in a strong position to genuinely assist the people of Murray," Ms Ley said.
"You would imagine anyone who voted for her in March this year would prefer to see that influence put to good use, rather than casting around for the next job."
Ms Ley, who has been in parliament since 2001, defended her application to the job.
"When you are democratically elected to represent your people in parliament, it's an honour," she said.
"But it also brings a responsibility to work hard for their benefit, and that's what I strive to do every single day."
In addition to the barbs of Mrs Dalton, Ms Ley reportedly faces a preselection challenge from Deniliquin-based Liberal member Jean Haynes.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.