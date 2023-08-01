The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Politicians Sussan Ley, Helen Dalton on potential Farrer contest

By Cai Holroyd and Anthony Bunn
August 1 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DEPUTY federal Liberal Party leader Sussan Ley has hit back at NSW state MP Helen Dalton, who said she wanted to make the member for Farrer work harder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.