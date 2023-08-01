The Ovens and Murray Hall Of Fame committee is set to revisit what is the best time to hold its biggest night on the social calendar.
After originally staging the event midweek, the league decided to switch to a Saturday night post Covid for the past two years.
A further five players were inducted into the Hall Of Fame last Saturday night in North Albury's Daniel Leslie, Albury's Matt Fowler, Wangaratta Rovers' Tony Pasquali, Benalla's Richie Castles and Myrtleford's Anndrea Crisp Sullivan.
He joined Cleaver Bunton, Robbie Walker, Jim Sandral, Neville Hogan, Stan Sargeant and Martin Cross as official O&M legends.
Despite the star studded list of inductees, one of the lowest crowds since the Hall Of Fame was first staged in 2005 attended the event.
Hall Of Fame Chairman, Ron Montgomery, said the committee would meet before the end of the season for robust debate on when best to hold the event.
"The crowd on Saturday night was down about 50 to 60 people from what we normally attract," Montgomery said.
"About 170 people attended.
"That was disappointing and some clubs didn't support the event at all.
"Wangaratta, Wodonga Raiders, Lavington and Yarrawonga didn't have a table.
"Corowa-Rutherglen had a few people attend.
"I think there were 16 or 17 former inductees that attended which is not a bad ratio because there are 91 inductees and more than half of them have passed away."
Tickets for the event were $75 with all O&M clubs forced to buy a minimum of ten tickets regardless if they attend.
Clubs without an inductee are foregoing an opportunity to reward hard-working volunteers with a complimentary ticket and a free night out.
Albury had the largest attendance of the ten clubs to witness its games record holder in Fowler be inducted with five tables.
Myrtleford also boasted plenty of numbers including previous inductee Lindy Singleton who flew in from the Gold Coast.
Joel Smith also attended to support his father, John, after having played 221 matches at the elite level with St Kilda and Hawthorn.
ALSO IN SPORT
Montgomery said one of the biggest talking points on the night was that people like to get away for the weekend with the league having a general bye to coincide with the Hall Of Fame.
"With no football, the excuse for people not attending is they want to get out of town for the weekend which I can understand," he said.
"We used to be midweek and we have tried the weekend now for the past two years.
"So we will revisit the best night to hold the event at our next committee meeting.
"The night is still evolving because we have tried several different things in the past.
"Some have worked, some haven't.
"I certainly think the Saturday night timeslot is open to debate.
"A Saturday night is good for people who attend who now live outside the area.
"But it doesn't help attendance when we have got a bye and people have got the weekend off."
Staging the event every two years has also been floated since Saturday night.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.