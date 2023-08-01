The Border Mail
Sydney man 'highly stressed and erratic' when breath-tested on Thurgoona street

By Albury Court
August 2 2023 - 7:00am
Police did not believe story from young drink-driver who crashed into school fence
A drink-driver who crashed into a fence in Thurgoona tried to claim he lost control of the car when he was not able to use a faulty handbrake.

