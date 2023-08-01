Police did not believe story from young drink-driver who crashed into school fence

A drink-driver who crashed into a fence in Thurgoona tried to claim he lost control of the car when he was not able to use a faulty handbrake.
But police have told Albury Local Court that the argument from Christopher Mainsbridge was flawed.
The point where Mainsbridge's car struck a fence was a straight stretch of road, police said, without any traffic islands that "might have caused the accused to veer onto the kerb".
"There is no reason why the accused would have (needed to use) his handbrake at all."
Instead, police concluded the crash, on July 15, resulted from excessive speed combined with inattention.
Mainsbridge did not appear in court to answer his case, though written pleas of guilty were submitted on charges of driving with a mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol, unlicensed driving and negligent driving.
The court was told Mainsbridge, 20, who comes from the Sydney suburb of West Hoxton, was driving his green Toyota Camry along Bottlebrush Street about 9.10pm.
Another man was in the front passenger seat.
Mainsbridge lost control of his car as he drove past the Thurgoona Public School, mounting the kerb and crashing into the school fence.
Police said both the car and fence were damaged.
"The accused has then left the location and drove to the nearest intersection on Tallowwood Street and came to a stop to assess the damage to his vehicle."
Several witnesses approached his car, watching as the passenger fled the scene. One of them called Triple-0.
Police arrived soon after to the sight of Mainsbridge trying to remove a spare tyre from the car to swap over for one damaged in the crash.
Mainsbridge smelt of alcohol and he was "highly stressed and erratic".
He claimed he had been travelling at 40km/h and "had issues" as he had not been able to use the handbrake.
Mainsbridge only had a motorcycle rider's learner's licence, which had expired on August 14, 2022.
He provided a positive result to a preliminary breath test, then later produced a breath analysis result of 0.094.
Mainsbridge will be sentenced on August 28.
