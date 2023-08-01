NSW public education began in 1848 and a Border school has been around for all but two of the 175 years since then.
Albury Public School, which opened as Albury National School in July 1850, celebrated Education Week on Tuesday, August 1, with parents, carers and other family members joining the students for a picnic lunch and then open classrooms.
Several children told The Border Mail how excited and proud they were to welcome the visitors and display their school work.
Year 5 student Farren Hudson-Triffett has been an Albury Public School student since kindergarten.
"There's a lot of people that you can make friends with and the teachers are really nice here," he said.
Principal Lianne Singleton said many of Tuesday's visitors would be former pupils or teachers themselves, given the school's long history.
Its original location was a two-room building on the corner of Kiewa and Dean streets, now the site of the Mates building.
In the school's first year, 73 students were enrolled at a time when class size ratios were 100 pupils for every teacher.
The student population peaked at about 1200 children and now sits at more than 600.
Teacher librarian Alison Griffith said the central Albury school was the 25th government school to open in NSW.
"This is truly amazing when you realise that over the years over 7000 government schools have opened, and closed," she said.
In 1862 the school moved into a new building in Olive Street now known as The Annexe and part of its current site.
More buildings, some now heritage-listed, were added to house the male and female students.
"And yes, there were fences in the playground dividing them so they couldn't play together," Ms Griffith said.
Ms Singleton said one of the older buildings, The Castle, was undergoing a roof renovation, interior painting and stairs fixed where needed.
"It's just making it more liveable, and just giving it that refresh that the old girl deserves," she said.
The principal said the curriculum and the amount of accountability required in schools were among the biggest changes she'd seen in her 36 years of teaching.
"But also getting to know our kids and the need to get to know our kids even better because increasingly they're coming to school and there are more issues ... so we have to be all over that and in a lot of cases manage that as well so that learning can happen," she said.
