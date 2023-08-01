Murray Magpies are on the hunt for a new coach to replace Brett Argus.
Argus recently informed Magpie officials that he would be stepping down after five years at the helm of the league battlers.
The Magpies failed to win a match in 2019, 2021 and are also winless so far this season from 14-matches.
They won three matches last year to avoid a third consecutive wooden spoon.
Argus felt the time was right for a fresh voice at Urana Road Oval.
"I've always believed a coach has that three to five-year window before things start to get a bit stale, no matter if you are on top of the ladder or the bottom of the ladder," Argus said.
"Osborne is probably the perfect example of that after Joel Mackie recently announced he was stepping down after four years and only losing two matches.
"I also coached North Albury reserves for two years before taking on the Magpies job.
"My kids are starting to get to that age where they train every Tuesday and Thursday night as well.
"So it's probably time to chase them around and devote a bit more time to them."
Despite the lack of recent on field success, Argus said there were plenty of positives for the incoming coach.
"Obviously on field we would have liked to have won a few more matches," he said.
"Off field the club is going really well, the football and netball are really close, functions are great and everything is flying along socially.
"That was a big part of the focus that we had.
"We took a longer approach to on field success and internally thought we had the makings of a pretty good list last year.
"Unfortunately over the off-season we had a few more players move on then expected due to various reasons.
"The club is in a good position.
"Whoever takes on the role after me is going to be walking into a pretty good gig with a supportive committee to provide them with what they need to take the club forward."
Argus felt the Magpies should have won more matches during his tenure.
"History will say that I only coached the club to three wins," he said.
"But there were quite a few close calls along the way and I guess we were in winnable positions but just didn't know how to win when those moments came.
"We haven't given up hope of getting a couple of wins on the board before the end of this season."
While Argus won't be involved in recruiting for next year, he revealed several former players had already indicated that they were likely to return to the club next season.
"Nothing will happen until the new coach is announced but things are really positive in that regard," he said.
"There is a solid core of eight players that are all young with the exception of Hayden Edwards and Jarman Teesdale.
"I've spoken to the playing group and everyone is keen to stick around the club and build.
"The scoreboard might not look that flattering externally but internally everyone at the club can't believe how good it is."
