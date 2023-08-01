The Border Mail
Man facing 30 charges after Baranduda, Wodonga crime spree

By Wodonga Court
Updated August 1 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 3:21pm
A police mugshot of Kenny Douglas. Picture by NSW Police
Police have arrested and charged a man following an alleged weekend crime spree in the Wodonga area.

