Man facing 30 charges after Baranduda, Wodonga crime spree

Police have arrested and charged a man following an alleged weekend crime spree in the Wodonga area.
Thurgoona man Kenny Douglas, 20, was arrested on Monday afternoon following a series of car thefts, a trespassing incident at a home while the residents slept, thefts from vehicles, and driving offences.
Douglas was allegedly in possession of GHB during his arrest, with the Wodonga Magistrates Court told on Tuesday he was withdrawing from the drug and ice.
Douglas, who appeared in court wearing a light hoodie, faces 30 charges.
It's alleged he stole a blue 2011 Dodge station wagon worth $15,000 at Wodonga on Saturday or Sunday.
Police allege he trespassed at a Baranduda home on Sunday and stole keys to a Mitsubishi.
The black 2019 sedan worth $36,000 was allegedly taken.
He faces multiple counts of attempting to steal from vehicles.
It's alleged Douglas stole a range of items at the weekend, including a Nintendo Switch, an Apple iPod and Airpods, a purse with cash, Versace sunglasses and perfume, wallets, a birth certificate, licences, keys, fishing equipment and tools, a hunting knife and playing cards.
Multiple bank cards were allegedly stolen and used at the Wodonga Ampol, OTR, 7-Eleven and EG Ampol on Saturday.
He allegedly smashed car windows during some of the offending.
Police have also charged Kenny with stealing a blue Ford utility with NSW plates on July 10 or 11.
Lawyer Amanda Meagher said a report for a court support program would be available on Wednesday.
Douglas is expected to make a bail application Wednesday, and did not seek release on Tuesday.
