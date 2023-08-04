The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Author Peter Rees unveils new biography of Tim Fischer

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
August 4 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Fischer two of his great loves, wife Judy and a train stopped at Boree Creek. They are pictured in July 2019 when the former deputy prime minister unveiled Tim Fischer Community Park in the Riverina village. Picture by Mark Jesser
Tim Fischer two of his great loves, wife Judy and a train stopped at Boree Creek. They are pictured in July 2019 when the former deputy prime minister unveiled Tim Fischer Community Park in the Riverina village. Picture by Mark Jesser

INSIGHTS into the final months of Tim Fischer's life, including from his own diaries, are part of a new biography of the former deputy prime minister and federal National Party leader.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.