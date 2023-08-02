YOUR SAY: Outstanding decision to ban gas in new homes - not

Outstanding. Let's not only close but destroy power stations well before renewables are viable, ban the use of gas in new homes and pretty soon the zealots (the ones paying attention) will have everyone charging their electric cars at the same time each night.
We're well on the way to emulating South Africa where the government tells you when and for how long you can keep the lights on each day. A Labor/Greens utopia.
Last evening I was waiting outside on the roadside for family to pick me up. Wouldn't you know it, the old aches and pains got to me, so I took a deep breath and sat on the concrete gutter edge.
A car went past but slowed and moved around me. Then a neighbour arrived home and immediately sent her lovely husband out to check I was OK. Shortly after, a woman in a car stopped and triple checked I was OK. My neighbour stayed till family arrived.
How lucky am I and how wonderful are people. Thank you all.
The Border Mail's three pages of reckless rejoicing at the Therapeutic Goods Administration's decision to allow pharmacies "to fill scripts for medical abortions and that healthcare practitioners other than doctors can prescribe medical abortions" was deplorable. Given the National Association of Specialist Obstetricians and Gynaecologists has publicly expressed their concerns for the welfare of women ingesting the abortion pill under these circumstances, it could be premature. It's reassuring its concern isn't driven by the false ideology that abortion is "good enough" for women and takes seriously women's safety and health. What a joyless puff piece, full of the usual hyperbole from MLC Amanda Cohn about the time and travel distances endured by women seeking abortions and Jenna Price's description of Catholic hospitals barring abortionists as "shocking". The general public would think it shocking if Catholic hospitals did not.
What is it about privileged women as featured in the article, that they are so unimaginative and unwilling to share the world with those 80,000 babies, many of them their "sisters", already aborted annually in Australia? Granted, it is easier to dispense a pill than dispense time, encouragement and support for a pregnant woman but there are pregnancy support services absolutely flourishing in the community, none of which rated a mention in the long hymn of praise for the abortion pill. The early feminists would be spinning in their graves. They equated abortion with "child murder". They saw both as violence against children and mothers.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.