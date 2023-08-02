The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Outstanding decision to ban gas in new homes - not

By Letters to the Editor
August 2 2023 - 2:30pm
New Victorian homes will be banned from being connected to gas from 2024. Picture by Shutterstock
Gas decision not a welcome one

Outstanding. Let's not only close but destroy power stations well before renewables are viable, ban the use of gas in new homes and pretty soon the zealots (the ones paying attention) will have everyone charging their electric cars at the same time each night.

