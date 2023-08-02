YOUR SAY: Outstanding decision to ban gas in new homes - not

The Border Mail's three pages of reckless rejoicing at the Therapeutic Goods Administration's decision to allow pharmacies "to fill scripts for medical abortions and that healthcare practitioners other than doctors can prescribe medical abortions" was deplorable. Given the National Association of Specialist Obstetricians and Gynaecologists has publicly expressed their concerns for the welfare of women ingesting the abortion pill under these circumstances, it could be premature. It's reassuring its concern isn't driven by the false ideology that abortion is "good enough" for women and takes seriously women's safety and health. What a joyless puff piece, full of the usual hyperbole from MLC Amanda Cohn about the time and travel distances endured by women seeking abortions and Jenna Price's description of Catholic hospitals barring abortionists as "shocking". The general public would think it shocking if Catholic hospitals did not.

