Injured Osborne spearhead Hayden Armstrong says a damning statistic helped explain its shock loss to Holbrook last weekend.
Armstrong missed the clash with an Achilles complaint while fellow key forward George Alexander is also sidelined with a fractured leg.
The Tigers were also forced to use tall marking target Hugh Schmetzer in the ruck in the absence of regular ruckman Dan Madden.
Mackie went with a makeshift attack that lacked height and potency with the Tiger midfielders contributing seven of their 11 goals.
"I think the weekend highlighted that we struggled to find a marking target when going forward," Armstrong said.
"It's no secret that not having George and myself in attack does hurt the side structurally.
"From memory we only had five marks inside 50m all match which is a damning statistic and you are not going to win many games doing that.
"So we had to rely heavily on our midfield to kick a winning score.
"But you also need your forwards to have an impact on the scoreboard, especially against a quality side like Holbrook.
"Somebody leading at the footy that can take a contested mark and not just waiting for the ball to spill over the back."
Armstrong said Mackie remained composed and measured with his message to the playing group after their first loss of the season.
"Joel was still upbeat and it was only our first loss of the season," he said.
"We know Holbrook had its fair share of outs as well.
"It was a match of momentum swings, so we know we can match it with them.
"But Joel mainly focussed on the positives and a few little things that we need to work on.
"We were a bit sloppy with our disposal early on and our decision making skills when we had possession weren't up to scratch.
"Holbrook just pounced on that.
"It was obviously better to get a reality check now and not in September in the grand final like last year if we are good enough to make it again."
Armstrong expects to miss again this weekend against Brock-Burrum but hopes to play the following round against Jindera.
He hasn't played since round ten and has booted 42 goals from nine matches.
"At this stage I think I won't be back until we play Jindera," he said.
"I just want to get one more week of full training under my belt.
"That will give me three weeks to regain a bit of match fitness before finals.
"I haven't been able to train much because the best recovery for a strained Achilles tendon is rest.
"It's been six weeks since I originally did it but I'm confident I can get back fit and firing and have an impact during finals."
