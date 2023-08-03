BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 4
Peaceful and private, there is space for everyone to live, relax, work from home and entertain all year round in this single-level residence built by Davis Sanders Homes.
Sitting amongst some of Wodonga's finest homes and beautifully set amid established gardens, this contemporary pristine three to four bedroom family lifestyle home will delight your family and friends - and you, of course.
The living spaces have a brilliant connection to the outdoors with a stunning sparkling salt chlorinated pool with an additional outside bathroom close by.
The lush green backdrop provides privacy, serenity and areas for children and grandchildren to play and explore. Spacious allotment of 2287m2.
Its exceptional presentation and functionality are the things dreams are made of in this family-friendly area close to golf course, schools and shopping facilities.
Nothing has been overlooked in this property.
From the circular concrete driveway, four car garage, two outdoor living areas, stunning gardens, solar panels, additional storage, rainwater tank and fabulous outside wood fire, there's nothing left to be desired.
Those who love golf will be thrilled by the proximity to the Wodonga Golf Course, with the yard backing onto the 18th hole.
