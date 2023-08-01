The Border Mail
Former Albury and Murray Bushrangers player Max Lynch retires from AFL club Hawthorn

By Oliver Caffrey
Updated August 1 2023 - 8:46pm, first published 8:30pm
Hawthorn ruckman Max Lynch is retiring from the AFL, aged 24, due to ongoing concussion issues.

