Michael Rampal has shocked the football world by announcing his retirement.
The 38-year-old broke the news to his Holbrook team-mates on Tuesday night.
Rampal, the 2021 Barton Medallist, ends his career as a premiership player in both the Hume League and Tallangatta & District League.
He was hoping to make history this year by helping the Brookers win back-to-back flags for the first time in their history but a hamstring injury sustained in the round 12 win away to Jindera has prompted him to pull up stumps.
Scans revealed Rampal would be sidelined for 12 weeks, ruling him out for the rest of the season, and the former Thurgoona player has called time on his playing career.
"I'm not going to be able to make finals and I knew that last week," Rampal said.
"You can take a gamble if you want but at what cost?
"I'm not someone that's going to take the position of somebody who deserves to be in there in a finals game so the decision was made by me.
"The scans you get these days don't lie.
"In 12 weeks, I'll have no issue jumping over or running past an 18 to 26-year-old like I've done over the last seven years.
"Before last night, we had a pretty big block of games to get through against Jindera, Howlong and Osborne so although I knew probably two-and-a-half to three weeks ago, I decided to keep it to myself.
"I wanted all the energy of the playing group to be on what we set out to achieve in that three-week block and we were able to do that so I decided to let the playing group know last night.
"It was pretty difficult, to be honest, even though I'd sat on it for two weeks."
Rampal arrived as Holbrook's marquee signing in January 2022 after five years with the Bulldogs but injuries restricted him to just 15 games in the green and gold.
He broke his wrist on debut and missed the next eight games, returning in time to help the Brookers snap their 18-year premiership drought with victory over Osborne.
But Rampal's luck wasn't much better this season, with a hairline fracture of the jaw stopping him in his tracks before the hamstring injury proved to be the straw which broke the camel's back.
"I went to Holbrook to be the best player I could be," Rampal said.
"But injuries have meant I haven't had the two years I wanted to or the two years I wanted to give to the Holbrook Football Club with regards to a football player.
"It's been a little bit disappointing in that regard.
"I walked through their doors with one thing in mind, which was to assist them in being a premiership team and we were able to achieve that goal.
"But people who are wired the way I'm wired always want more.
"You always want more out of yourself, you always want to give more to make people around you better.
"The carrot I had in front of me this year - to make history at the Holbrook Football Club by doing something no-one there has done before - was too much for me to turn away.
"I had a pre-season foot operation which was a a surgery I elected to do to have a bit of a clean-up, came back from that and I was feeling great.
"But then I had some cards dealt my way and a couple of hiccups this year which didn't give me the continuity to play consecutive games.
"Besides that, I brought up my age to the playing group because there's responsibilities outside of football that come into play.
"I've got a young family, three young kids, I've got a wife that has given up a lot for me to have those three kids and she's also got her own career which involves interstate and overseas travel.
"When I do things I'm passionate about, I don't do 80 percent.
"I'm happy to do 10 percent in things I'm not passionate about, I've had jobs in my lifetime I wasn't passionate about and where the whole of me wasn't there but with the things in my life that I'm passionate about, I give it 100 percent.
"I don't just rock up to Holbrook on a Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and it was the same when I was at Thurgoona.
"I wasn't a Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday guy, I'm doing things during the week for football to be the best I can be on a Saturday, whether that's for the football club or for myself.
"That's the way I'm wired and that's the way I've done it.
"As a 38-year-old, other responsibilities come into your life and it's not going to allow me to do it the way I want to do it in regard to football.
"I've always been honest with the people I've been involved with and honest with myself.
"If I can't do it the way I want to do it and the way I believe works for me, I won't do it at all.
"I can hold my head up high because I believe the players I've played with, at Thurgoona and Holbrook, and the coaching staff I've worked underneath at those clubs, I'm sure they appreciate the way I've gone about it in the short time I've been in the region."
More to follow.
