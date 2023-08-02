Murray River Police District have released names and images of four wanted people across the region in a bid to prompt a public response.
Ashleigh Brock, 36, is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
She has a facial tattoo and is best known around the greater Albury area.
Kayne Phillips, 32, has multiple outstanding warrants.
He is known to frequent Albury and surrounds.
Darren Kirby, 30, is wanted on an outstanding warrant and is said to be based around Deniliquin.
Daniel Allan 35, has one warrant in his name.
Police revealed his likely location to be around Deniliquin and Moama.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Albury police on (02) 6023 9299, Deniliquin police on (03) 5881 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
All information can be provided anonymously.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.