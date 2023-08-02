The Border Mail
WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Police seek public help to locate wanted people

By Local News
Updated August 2 2023 - 10:01am, first published 10:00am
Ashleigh Brock, 36. Picture by NSW Police
Murray River Police District have released names and images of four wanted people across the region in a bid to prompt a public response.

