Wangaratta coach Ben Reid admits the club's forced experimentation from the last injury-ravaged loss to Albury has provided some "little wins".
The Pies played the last 50 minutes against Albury with only 17 players as five were forced from the ground.
The home team trailed by 26 points when Reid limped from the field around the 10-minute mark of the third quarter and showed tremendous character to fall by only 49 points against an outstanding Tigers' outfit.
Teenager and second-gamer Ryan Battin started the second half on 2021 Doug Strang medallist Jacob Conlan, which was a shock given long-time star Michael Bordignon generally takes the leading forward.
"'Bords' was sore No. 1, but we've got to find some players and look ahead a little bit as well when you've got those opportunities," Reid suggested.
"It was a case of let's have at that (playing Battin on Conlan), he did his role, he's a young kid trying to find his way and he'll continue to get better.
"He's still probably got to put on seven-eight kilos of muscle, and he played on (Connor) O'Sullivan, from all reports he will go top 10 (in the AFL Draft) this year and play AFL.
"And Harry Hewitt got to play on-ball against Anthony Miles and George Horlin-Smith, they've played AFL and he's an 18-year-old kid making his way with the Bushies (Murray Bushrangers) and aspires to play at the highest level and he gets so much out of that.
"These situations when the cards are against you with injury, you've got to find those little wins, they're two little wins for us."
Hewitt had 20 touches with 10 contested possessions to feature in the Pies' best.
They were missing regular on-ballers Jackson Clarke and Matt Kelly.
There's every chance the youngsters will again fill vital positions over the final four weeks of the regular season as the Pies are expected to still be without a host of name players.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.