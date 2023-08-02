Wangaratta forward Michael Newton will have a scan on his injured right knee on Thursday after it failed to recover quickly from the Albury game.
Newton limped off late in the second quarter on July 22 after taking a superb mark against Hamish Gilmore earlier in the term.
Despite limping away from that contest, he kicked the goal from 35m and then bagged another, this time on his non-preferred left foot, minutes later.
"I'm sore, I was hoping it would have settled down a little bit by now, it's not going as well as I thought it would be," Newton revealed.
"Structurally it's OK, which is the main thing, but something else there is giving me a fair bit of grief."
Newton had anterior cruciate ligament surgery on the same knee in 2012, his first season at SANFL outfit Norwood, which cost him two premierships, although he played in the Redlegs' third successive flag in 2014.
The 36-year-old's career has been dogged by injuries, but his form this season has been his best since pre-COVID.
"I was initially hoping to be back for the Lavington game (August 12), but it's touch and go at the moment," he said.
The Pies finished that game against Albury with only 17 players after Newton, coach Ben Reid (hamstring), Callum Moore (concussion), Murray Waite (ankle) and Mat Grossman were forced off by early in the third term.
"If I'm being honest I should never have played that game, I copped a heavy hit the week before (against North Albury) in the hip-thigh area and was struggling to get going and it got tighter and tighter," Grossman offered.
"I kept playing and eventually your body gets to a stage where it's telling you not to keep going and then it says, 'if you're going to keep going, I'm going to pack it in'.
"That will certainly keep me out for this week and then I'll see where it's at for the 'Lavi' game."
It was a tough game for the Pies' veterans as Grossman and Newton are both 36, while Reid is 34.
Fellow veteran Matt Kelly (35) missed the match with a knee injury.
The Pies host Wodonga Raiders on Saturday.
