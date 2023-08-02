The Border Mail
Wangaratta's Michael Newton to undergo scan on injured right knee

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 2 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 10:51am
Wangaratta forward Michael Newton will have a scan on his injured right knee on Thursday after it failed to recover quickly from the Albury game.

